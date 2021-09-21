springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
13 minutes ago

Current cases:

21CV0265: Donna M. Leitzel and James W. Leitzel v. Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc., Wittenberg University, ABC Entities, personal injury.

21CV0266: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Lloyd J. Wilson, Robin S. Wilson, foreclosure.

21CV0267: Addilyn Clifford, a minor, by and through her natural mother an next friend Barbara Clifford v. Cassie Berner, Daniel Berner, Jr., Louisa Cogan, Russell Graham, State of Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

All records are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Cory Jacob Hayden, 34, of Springfield, self-employed and Stephanie Paige Dingledine, 31, of Springfield, nurse.

Sullivan Richard Tossey, 23, of Fairborn, registered nurse and Victoria Renee Storer, 24, of Springfield, registered nurse.

Morgan Delanie Snyder, 25, of Springfield, mental health professional and Jared Tyler Younce, 25, of Springfield, contractor.

Property transfers:

Whitney R. Childs to Jennifer R. and Aaron Scott, 90 Newlove Road, South Charleston; $190,000

Teresa M. Oren to Samantha D. Clark, 414 S. Urbana St., South Vienna; $287,500

Rt. 41 Properties LLC to Bryan R. and Kaci R. Thompson, 201 S. Church, South Charleston; no fee

Jennifer and Steven J. Williams to Aburaida Properties LLC, 129 W. Jamestown St., South Charleston; $65,000

Jennifer and Donald McKee to Jennifer McKee, 211 Old Springfield Road, South Charleston; no fee

Joseph F. and Kirstie K. Grimm to Joseph F. Grimm, 2015 Sundance Dr., Springfield; no fee

Patricia Trimble to Patricia L. Trimble Trustee, 7481 Dayton-Springfield Road, Enon; no fee

Lisa C. and Robert R. Byrum to Lisa C. Byrum, 4156 Arrowhead Trl., Enon; no fee

