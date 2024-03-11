24CV0029: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Matthew A. Miller, Alisha Miller, United States of America, Rural Housing Service, LVNV Funding LLC, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

24CV0030: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Nicholas Burley, action for money.

24CV0031: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Brian Murphy, action for money.

24CV0032: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Felicia Nichols, action for money.

24CV0033: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Rebecca L. Moore, action for money.

24CV0034: Citizens Bank, NC v. Clark County Treasurer, Bobby G. McNabb, Mark E. McNabb, Midland Credit Management, INC, Janet R. Schroeder-McNabb, The Unknown Spouse, If Any, of Mark E. McNabb, foreclosure.

24CV0035: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Andrew Turner, action for money.

24CV0036: Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Ryan E. Price, action for money.

24CV0037: The Huntington National Bank v. Capital One Bank USA NA, Clark County Treasurer, Crown Asset Management LLC, Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield, Inc., Audrey E. Ramey, Donald Ramey Jr., foreclosure.

24CV0038: Citibank, N.A., not in its individual capacity but soley as Owner Trustee for New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-3 v. Capital One NA, Clark County Treasurer, Kathy Anne Jacobs, Robert W. Jacobs, Midland Funding DE LLC, Midland Funding LLC, foreclosure.

24CV0039: NewRez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse of Ronald J Van Hook, if any, Ronald J Van Hook, foreclosure.

24CV0040: Huntington National Bank v. Melissa Ann Isaac, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Erica C. Martin, 33, of Springfield, customer service phone and Jerry W. Walters, II, 32, of Springfield, self employed.

Bento G. Reyes III, 28, of Springfield, HVAC service tech and Katarina N. Kruger, 28, of Springfield, receptionist.

Corin W. Magee, 32, of Springfield, gymnastics coach and Jayde A. Knoerr, 26, of Cedarville, nurse practitioner.

Brandon M. Coffey, 45, of Springfield, self employed and Jamie L. Minteer, 44, of Springfield, federal employee.

Property transfers:

Jerry Howard to Lordeus Pierre, 1802 Springmont Ave., Springfield; $85,000.

Wayne L. Boilon to Yvonne Williamson, 801 W. John St., Springfield; $110,500.

Mep Group LLC to Madison Springs LLC, 1232-1234 W. High St., Springfield; $175,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Edwin Alvardo and Jorge Alberto, 558-560 W. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $24,000.

Niclin Group LLC to APNJ Properties LLC, 403 Dakota Ave., Springfield; $37,500.

Lea & Guy Zerach LLC to Amir G. Rezaei, 318 N. Light St., Springfield; $40,000.

Norman R. and Ladonna K. Lowe to Sean Cox, 515 Grant St., Springfield; $53,500.

Mep GroupLLC to Madison Springs LLC, 602-604 W. North St., Springfield; $175,000.

William E. and Ann E. Dollhope to Steffanie and Kane Stratton, 527 Southwood Drive, Springfield; $230,000.

David J. and Diane K. Shaw, trustees to Sheehan Brothers Real Estate LLC, 1017 Hometown St., Springfield; $727,500.