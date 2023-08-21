Marriage licenses:

Michael D. Peterson, 34, of Springfield, USPS and Katie S. Forsythe, 36, of Springfield, HRIS manager.

Breanna R. Goheen, 26, of Medway, self employed and David M. Stollings, 27, of Medway, none.

Krissy M. Swyers, 44, of Springfield and Roger D. Wagner, Jr., 43, of Springfield.

Gabriela Gonzalez Hernandez, 41, of New Carlisle, leader and Jose A. Gallegos Medina, 42, of New Carlisle, operator.

Baylee S. Combs, 25, of Springfield, glasier and Emma C. Pauley, 24, of Springfield, radiologic technologist.

Megan M. Massie, 33, of Springfield, none and Jordan A. Bladwin, 31, of Springfield, logistics coordinator.

Kira J. Crable, 21, of South Charleston, team member and Jordan T. Johnson, 21, of South Charleston, technician.

Emily R. Feeman, 25, of Springfield, general manager and Paige N. Brun, 29, of Springfield, quality control special.

Bernode Metellus, 36, of Springfield, warehouse and Odilene, Pierre, 31, of Springfield, warehouse.

Heather M. Baker, 48, of Springfield, guest services agent and Brian K. Northern, 53, of Springfield, maintenance.

Jodie L. Harper, 33, of Springfield, health counselor and Devon A. McCain, 24, of Springfield, machinist.

Carlton L. Beavers, 44, of Jackson, MI, machinist and Lauren H. Kelley, 34, of Springfield, accounts payable.

Jordan E. Timmons, 29, of Springfield, environmental construct and Brittany M. Warnock, 25, of Springfield, PCA.

Property transfers:

Rinda S. Crable to Future Sights LLC, 1776 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $80,000.

Eyvonne K. Houston to Maurice B. Houston, 424 Fremont Ave., Springfield; none.

Eyvonne K. Houston to Maurice B. Houston, 100 Bassett Drive, Springfield; none.

Eyvonne K. Houston to Maurice B. Houston, 420-422 S. Plum St., Springfield; none.