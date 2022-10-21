springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Marriage licenses:

Jesse Peck, 29, of South Charleston, assembly and Jessica Slater, 29, of South Charleston, processor.

Property transfers:

Donald E. and Barbara A. Whalen to Mills and Co Real Estate LLC, 4319 Detrick-Jordan Pike, Springfield; $62,000.

Terry A. and Sandra Keplinger to Levi and Jula K. Keplinger, North Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $29,600.

Stephen J. and Cynthia L. Gudorf to Tyler S. Gudorf, 1968 Folk Ream Road, Springfield; none.

Marilyn S. and Gene Farrell to Karen Farrell and Joseph Alan Barber, 4121 N. River Road, Springfield; none.

Micah Wagner trustee to Micah and Meagan Wagner, 7711 Garlough Road, South Charleston; none.

Melvin G. and Marilyn S. Farrell to David Martin and Lynda Marie Farrell, 5337 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield; none.

Melvin G. and Marilyn S. Farrell to David Martin and Lynda Marie Farrell, 5509 Selma Pike, Springfield; none.

Jacob D. and Karin M. Pyles to James G. and Kelly A. McKee, 7621 North River Road, Springfield; $405,000.

Sara J. and Robert Edwards to Christian W. and Victoria J. Sorg, 4952 Mills Road, Springfield; $590,000.

Melvin and Marilyn Sue Farell to Brenda Sue and Gregory Rusell Kaffenbarger, 4901 South Charleston Clifton Road, South Charleston; none.

Melvin and Marilyn Sue Farell to Brenda Sue and Gregory Rusell Kaffenbarger, Selma Road Rear, South Charleston; none.

Melvin and Marilyn Sue Farell to Brenda Sue and Gregory Rusell Kaffenbarger, Selma Road, Springfield; none.

Pamela and Jeffery T. Esterline to Jeffery T. Esterline, 5165 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; none.

Leroy L. Liming to Leroy L. Liming, 4159 Petre Road, Springfield; none.

Richard R. and Deborah K. Johnson to Richard R. Johnson, 4678 Heron Road, Springfield; none.

