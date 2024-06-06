All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Aubrey R. Henry, Jr., 57, of Springfield, route driver and Felicia K. Johnson, 58, of Springfield, property manager.

Tamara A. Fox, 48, of Springfield, teacher and Clinton F. Goodwin IV, 50, of Springfield, sales.

Kayla J. Robinson, 29, of Springfield, STNA and Brandon L. Tindall, 35, of Springfield, N/A.

Property transfers:

LMCF 9 LLC to SHC Acquisitions LTD, 1137 Apollo Ave., Springfield; $0.

Wayne J. Smith to Stephanie Parish, 1844 Timberline Trail, Springfield; $196,000.

Kirby B. and Diea J. Wolford to Shirika Brown, 62-64 W. Perrin Ae., Springfield; $145,000.

Thomas V. and Aubrey E. Maynard to Lindsley Angeletti, 40 W. Auburn Ave., Springfield; $128,000.

Bettina Berrien to Alex Berrien, 2131 Erie Ave., Springfield; $0.

Corporation of Community Improvement to the Clark County Historical Society, 117 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $0.

Board of County Commissioners of Clark County to Corporation of Community Improvement, 128-130, 135 S. Center St., Springfield; $0.

Corporation of Community Improvement to the Clark County Historical Society, 27, 41 S. Market Place, Springfield; $0.

Board of County Commissioners of Clark County to Corporation of Community Improvement, 26, 28, 32-34, 38 S. Market Place, Springfield; $0.

Corporation of Community Improvement to the Clark County Historical Society, 22-24 W. Washington St., Springfield; $0.

CBMM Properties LLC to Leadershomes LLC< 707 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield; $55,000.

Vernon M. Gaines to Matt Montgomery Jr., 625 E. Grand Ave., Springfield; $85,000.

Donald E. Summers to Herlex Duromain, 452-454 E. Cecil St., Springfield; $60,500.

Ohio Remodeling and Restoration LLC to Sarah A. Ash, 457 E. Cecil St., Springfield; $159,900.

Orange Door Ventures LLC to Rhea R. Battle, 725-727 Olive St., Springfield; $0.

Larry R. and Mary J. Ricketts, trustees to Gracyn Leep, 1521 N. Lowry Ave., Springfield; $154,900.

Carol A. Edmiston to Carol A. Edmiston and James E. Stringfield, 281 W. Third St., Springfield; $0.

Jeremiah H. and Josie A. Brauhn to Jeremiah M. and Josie A. Braugh, trustees, 7000 Milton-Carlisle Road, Springfield; $0.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Jeremy and Sarah Borton, 1278 N. Hampton Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Shauna Sottoway and Logan Perkins to Mercedes M. and Jacob A. McFarland, 8871 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $250,000.

Kathleen M. Coleman to Deering Investments LLC, 2351 S. Medway-New Carlisle Road, Medway; $177,500.

Gabbrielle M. and Jason L. Davis Jr. to Allison L. and Sara J. Snider, 116 Elm Road, Medway; $130,000.

James R. Mattingly to Taran W. Beard, 146 W. Cedar Road, Medway; $182,000.

Leslie A. Eder to Jorge M. Barajas, 824 Sheehan Ave., New Carlisle; $110,000.

Double E. Properties LLC to Dustin E. McCoy, 809 Hedwick St., New Carlisle; $156,500.

Imy McFarland to Amanda E. Hines, 1059 Steven Circle Drive, New Carlisle; $175,200.

Jody L. and Robert Alexander Jr. to Robert S. Alexander, trustee, 703 Brookfield Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Charles A. Nelson to Robert and Jamie Sherman, 231 Drake Ave., New Carlisle; $16,000.

Jeremy and Meghan Richmond to Kevin Perdue, 317 Rawson Drive, New Carlisle; $132,000.

Ashley L. Davidson to Ivan E. Donna L. Davidson, 422 Falcon Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Tracy R. and David L. Wilson to Levi H. Cotterman, 907 W. Washington St., New Carlisle; $155,000.

Joshua T. McKee to Sandra D. Barnett, 303 Smith Blvd., New Carlisle; $250,000.

James W. and Sharon K. Arlt to Chaddric B. and Emily E. Phillips, 3877 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield; $316,000.

Linda Mitterholzer to Linda S. Mitterholzer, trustee, 3340 Scotsdale Drive, Springfield; $0.

Mary K. Kearns, trustee to Mary K. Kearns, 5975 E. National Road, Springfield; $0.

Rachel W. Winget to David H. and Alicia Douglas, 1317 Bowman Road, Springfield; $185,000.

David W. and Becky J. Smith to John D. Smith, trustee, 10243 S. Charleston Pike, South Charleston; $0.

Deborah Swinson, trustee to Jon L. and Kathy J. Mercer, 122 N. Chillicothe St., South Charleston; $100,000.

John A. and Debra J. Harbage to All About You Hair and Nails Salon LLC, 164 N. Chillicothe St., South Charleston; $185,000.

Union Home Mortgage Corp to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 512 Section Line Drive, South Charleston; $0.