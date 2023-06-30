Current cases:

23CV0442: Mariner Finance Services, LLC. v. Barry W. Horn, action for money.

23CV0443: Mariner Finance Services, LLC. v. Victor M. Putnam, action for money.

23CV0444: Mariner Finance Services, LLC. v. William L. Cave, action for money.

23CV0445: Mariner Finance Services, LLC. v. Alana Nier, action for money.

23CV0446: Mariner Finance Services, LLC. v. Daniel K. Stump, action for money.

23CV0447: Jeffrey Pigg v. Aetna, Allstate Insurance Co., Archie Mills, other tort.

23CV0448: Discover Bank v. Jacob Cultice, action for money.

23CV0449: PNC Bank, National Association v. Larry W. Fout, action for money.

23CV0450: Planet HomeLending, LLC v. Katlin Arthurs, Tori Arthurs, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Tori Arthurs, if any, John Doe Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Katlin Arthurs, if any, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Gabriel L. Fasnacht, 22, of Brookville, student and Olivia G. L. Johnson, 21, of New Carlisle, student.

Property transfers:

Charles Fraley III to Charles Fraley III and Cheryl L. Fraley, 3625 Moorefield Road, Springfield; none.

Thomas A. McNicol to Patricia S. Harlow, 662 Donnelly Ave., Springfield; $250,000.

Joshua A. and Kaitlyn L. Culbertson to Nations Direct Mortgage LLC, 1121 Westmont Drive, Springfield; $107,600.

Sherry L. Miller, trustee to Gregory D. and Dora E. Mason, 4650 Eastridge St., Springfield; $252,000.

Oliver A. Reed to Austin M. Siemon, 1121 Cheyenne Ave., Springfield; $139,000.

Wilma J. Bedell to Timothy B. and Catherine A. Coffelt, 834 Foley Circle, Springfield; $225,000.

Cheryl Booth to Kristen L. Haughey, 1421 Erika Drive, Springfield; $210,000.

James H. and Margaret A> Horstman to James H. Horstman, 5648 Victorian Way, Springfield; none.