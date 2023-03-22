X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

40 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0180: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Robert Adkins, action for money.

23CV0181: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Alycia Stein, David Stein, action for money.

23CV0182: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Eric Holland, action for money.

23CV0183: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Michael Mcdonald, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Christy McCarty, 29, of Springfield, licensed social worker and William Krafft, 33, of Springfield, machinist.

Property transfers:

Pamela K. Carr and Kimberly A. Phares to Robert G. Kalinyak, 2031 Willow Run Circle, Enon; $160,000.

Tommy L. Teague to Riding Tide Properties LLC, 5359 Ottawa Drive, Fairborn; $127,500.

Scott E. Cordell to Darcy Marie and Mikhayla Mixon, 4677 Snider Road, Fairborn; $370,000.

Home City Federal Savings Bank to John K. and Brandi N. Burchman, 2537 Hustead Road, Springfield; $50,000.

David B. Johansen to David B. and Michelle Marie Johansen, 6534 Fowler Road, Enon; none.

Jackie D. and Ellen R. McPeek to Phillip E. and Carole L. Wright, 4645 Bolin Ave., Springfield; $372,500.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Zachary Poulter, 205 Fairfield Pike, Enon; none.

Patrick A. Murphy to Taylor and Ryan Bergman, 1175 Cardinal Drive, Enon; $270,000.

Michael A. DeCarbo to Matthew K. Flint, 1222 Cardinal Drive, Enon; $295,000.

SH and AH Properties LLC to Rizman Gafurov, 20 Davis Ave., Enon; $575,000.

William M. and Virginia E. Hill to Virginia E. Hill, 625 Brunswick Drive, Enon; none.

David E. Enoch to Marilyn Angelo, 4975 E. County Line Road, Springfield; $125,000.

Matthew B. Whisler to Matthew B. and Amy Whisler, 5790 Morris Road, Springfield; none.

