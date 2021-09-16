springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Marriage licenses:

Heather Marie Ward, 34, of Springfield, nursing assistant and Corey Nathan McDermott, 31, of Springfield, auto body mechanic.

Manisha Kayvon Nezhad, 27, of Springfield, office manager and Akash Mukeshbhai, 27, of Hilliard, software engineer.

Timothy Allen Streeter, 51, of Springfield, claims supervisor and Jill Christine Piersol, 47, of Springfield, certified pharmacy tech.

Property transfers:

Autumn Creek Properties LLC to Niclin Group LLC, 135-141 Orth Dr., New Carlisle; $149,900

Douglas Chaffins to Mary Jane and Walter E. Wardley, 308 N. Henry St., New Carlisle; $184,000

Debra A. Butler Peak to Debra Ann Butler Peak Trustee, 3354 Maple Grove Road, Springfield; no fee

Lynn Rose LLC to James H. and Sara A. Monroe, 3384 Flowerdale Road, Springfield; $149,900

Jennifer R. Dennis Trustee to Jared M. and Jennifer A. Shafer, 4194 Autumn Creek Dr., Springfield; $440,000

Jerry A. Cligrow to Vicky J. Trotter, 4566 Hominy Ridge Road, Springfield; $221,000

