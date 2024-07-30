24CV0562: Andrew McGill v. Ohio Department of Medicaid, Frank Sweeney, personal injury.

24CV0563: Spencer Neubauer v. John Logue, ADMINISTRATOR, Meijer Stores Limited Partnership, bureau of workers comp appeal.

24CV0564: Onemain Financial Group, LLC as Servicer for ‘’ASF’' Wilmington Trust, N.A., As Issuer Loan Trustee For OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2019-2 v. Monique L. Jefferies, breach of contract.

24CV0565: Kisha Forman v. Brittany Frantz, Kristen Hutson, Joshua Miller, Springfield Healthcare Group Inc., Sam Whatley, other civil.

24CV0566: Chester D. Shoup v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Lagonda Tree Removal and Trimming, bureau of workers comp appeal.

24CV0567: Springfield Upper Valley Mall LLC v. Square & Circle Hygiene LLC, Jianshu Wang, Qi Shen Zou, action for declaratory judgment.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Stephen C. Winkle, 26, of Tremont City, survey/civil engineer and Katlyn E. Meeks, 27, of Tremont City, validation specialist.

Samantha K. McGuire, 24, of Springfield, pony powersports and Anthony D. A. Wisecup Jr., 24, of Springfield, machinist.

Elizabeth A. Bailey, 31, of Springfield, dentist and Thomas O. Magrino, 30, of Springfield, structural engineer.

Page A. Dundon, 28, of New Carlisle, dental assistant and Brandon J. Switzer, 30, of New Carlisle, tow truck driver.

Property transfers:

Herbert J. and Anna M. Hoover to Herbert J. Hoover, 7837 Lower Valley Pike, New Carlisle; $0.

Burnadette Underwood and Louis Gonzales to Burnadette Underwood, 867 Aspen Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Henry J. Ford to Heather Ford, 916 Hedwick St., New Carlilse; $120,000.

Lynn R. Frock to Brandice R. Caulley and Joshua Heath, 11884 Gerlaugh Road, Medway: $267,000.

Larry D. Barnette to Sears Investment Properties LLC, 1044 Grissom Ave., New Carlisle; $79,000.

Steve C. and Diana Stacy to Diana Stacy, 1023 Grissom Ave., New Carlisle; $0.

Robert E. and Barbara A. Pickering to Miranda J. Munoz, 340 Greenacres Drive, Springfield; $0.

Amanda R. Ketner to Katie and Joshua Lewis, 40 Greenacres Drive, Springfield; $225,000.

Barbara McArthur to Randy and Teresa Collins, 4130 Chalfant Drive, Medway; $106,000.

Thomas L. Bednarczyk to Lisa L. and Thomas L. Bednarczyk, 1005 Steven Circle Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

222 Auto Holdings LLC to RST Investment LLC, 439 N. Main St., New Carlisle; $1,270,000.

Samuel R. Avina to Steve D. Swasey and Noris Edilma, 728 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $350,000.

Mary A. and Jackie L. Hockett Jr. to Jackie L. Hockett Jr., 920 Scarff Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Enriquez Investments LLC to Wanda J. Freeland, 323 Galewood Drive, New Carlisle; $135,000.

John S. Juergensen to John S. Juergensen, 408 Falcon Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Christy L. Walters to William G. and Qiana J. Riddle, 314 Falcon Drive, New Carlilse; $0.

Sawyer N. McIntyre to Shawn Curtis, 415 W. Washington St., New Carlisle; $135,000.

Michael R. Wiford to Michael Warfield, 605 Fenview Drive, New Carlisle; $189,900.

Adrian J. and Mallory F. Prince to Adrian J. and Mallory F. Prince, trustees, 3367 Maple Grove Road, Springfield; $0.

Norman R. and Ladonna K. Lowe to Charles A. Drummond, 2426 Troy Road, Springfield; $0.

Jack W. Holmes and Betty J. Rhonemus to Betty J. Rhonemus Holmes, 5865 Troy Road, Springfield; $0.

Evelyn J. and Phillip V. Weber to Evelyn J. Weber, 4071 Joshane St., Springfield; $0.

Clyde E. Smith and Clyde E. Smith and Debra A. Wade, 2735 Poplar Drive, Springfield; $0.

William N. McCulloch to Gerritt and Rebecca Weller, 7485 North River Road, Springfield; $455,000.

Mark S. George and Steven and Katie Glass, 2241 Cottingham Road N., Springfield; $0.

Cristina Michea to Heidi M. Deane, 5322 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $150,000.

Judy A. Upton to Judy A. Upton and Christina Haines, 7965 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $0.

Daniel R. and Dawn K. Haack to Frederick H. Plexico, 7 N. Urbana St., South Vienna; $80,000.

Susan E. Kaiser, trustee to Melissa M. Rice, 3036-3038 Rocky Point Road, Springfield; $0.

David A. and Tenna M. Mitchell to Evan C. Fagan, 1287 Red Oak Circle, Springfield; $187,000.

James C. Greene to Orca Holdings LLC, 3543 Old Mill Road, Springfield; $298,000.

Robert L. Knasel to Indoor Edge Properties Limited LLC, 6688 Ravenna Ave., Enon; $100,000.