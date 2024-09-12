24CV0687: Janice S. Mullins v. Cheyanne M. Asher, Geico Insurance Co., personal injury.

Marriage licenses:

Jamie C. Jacobs, 32, of Enon, optometrist and Michael C. Jackowski, 33, of Enon, process engineer.

Hailey J. Whitaker, 22, of Enon, loss prevention trainer and John B. Lokai, 22, of Enon, financial coach.

Bradley D. Steen, 30, of Springfield, deputy clerk and Danielle M. O’Neill, 32, of Springfield, administrative assistant.

James A. Pfeilsticker, 22, of Springfield, Aldi warehouse and Raylinda M. D. Beechler, 22, of Springfield, STNA.

Corrin R. Flanigan, 46, of Springfield, veterinary supervisor and Gary A. Rice, 51, of Springfield, order selector.

Property transfers:

Steven and Kathleen A. Howard to Steven Howard, 354 S. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jerry L. McFarland Jr. to Fedearl Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 360 Gruen Drive, Springfield; $0.

James M. Goodin to Jaime Martinez, 2765 E. High St., Springfield; $172,000.

Lyle Alexander to Marie V. Duvelsaint, 419 Gruen Drive, Springfield; $164,900.

Patricia L. Pollard to Andrea French and Rashad Brantley, 2907 E. High St., Springfield; $157,500.

Josh and Maria Homes LLC to Rosematte F. Debat, 610 S. Douglas Ave., Springfield; $195,000.

Brenda Jo Mitch to Kelly Hileman, 606 S. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $141,000.

Jay W. and Marcy L. Higley to Steven A. Dillman, 2516 Dellwood Drive, Springfield; $110,000.

Christopher W. Brigner to Juan D. Construction LLC, 1026 Mavor St., Springfield; $82,000.

Jed and Kara R. Rivers to Monica Lee, 2443 Dwight Road, Springfield; $90,000.

Victoria L. Hansgen to Cameron Martin, 2116 Beatrice St., Springfield; $15,000.

Dawn E. Ogden to Dawn and Gregory Lewis, 406 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; $0.

Robert T. VanHoose to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 2608-2610 Merritt St., Springfield; $72,200.

Federal National Mortgage Association to Eliphete Volcy, 834 Catherine St., Springfield; $0.

Yudith A. Cervantes to S & C Investments LLC, 925 Mansfield Ave., Springfield; $0.

Steven and Kathleen A. Howard to Steven Howard, 1928 Fulton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Steven and Kathleen A. Howard to Steven Howard, 1479 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

Joseph E. Mollett to Carrillo Group LLC, 343 Forrest Ave., Springfield; $34,000.

Refined Presence LLC to Cliofas H. Lazo, 1554, 1556 Sheridan Ave., Springfield; $0.

Joseph A. Thornsberry to Werlines Pierre, 859 Elder St., Springfield; $13,000.

Donald D. Snyder Jr. to Larry Bannick, 918 Rice St., Springfield; $128,800.

Steven and Kathleen A. Howard to Steven Howard, 804-806 Burt St., Springfield; $0.

Thomas K. Kestner to Carlyne J. Orr, 1810 Kenwood Ave., Springfield; $45,000.

Alex Milne to Dustin L. Johnson, 1135-1137 Cedarview Drive, Springfield; $157,000.

David P. Lemmings to Morgan Arnold, 1414, 1418 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $0.

AV Ohio Holdings Inc. to AVMC Ohio Holdings Inc., 1023 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $0.

George L. and Connie L. Roach to Gabriel Alvarez, 1103 Warder St., Springfield; $55,000.

Marquis Enterprises Inc. to Whitney Noel and Martine Metelus, 847 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $164,000.

Gary Iddings to Bethannie Cleek, 1620 Highland Ave., Springfield; $135,000.

Dennis E. and Lily C. Stegner to Craig A. Dean, 1611 Highland Ave., Springfield; $164,900.

Charles B. Bussard to Darin J. Williams, 1829 Summit St., Springfield; $115,000.

Eugena Y. Carey to Careyon Properties LLC, 1629 E. Home Road, Springfield; $0.

Larry R. Shaw to Miles Davis, 2021 East Mile Road, Springfield; $227,000.

Stelter LLC to Anthony Walker Sr., 1790 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $100,000.

William S. Gleason to Quiana S. Kennedy, 1833 Wittenberg Blvd. E., Springfield; $116,000.

Timothy G. and Jamie Rigel to Thomas and Maria Kelly, 1739 York St., Springfield; $150,000.

Courtney and Brandon Dobson to Helen Davenport, 1879 Michigan Ave., Springfield; $0.

Michael E. Richardson to Michael E. Richardson Jr., 335 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

Simon Investment Properties LLC to Hector Serrano Jr., 552-554 E. Cecil St., Springfield; $180,000.

Andrea L. Grow to Jared and Marissa Peck, 464 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $36,800.

Nancy and Timothy G. Colchin to Marie R. V. Jean, 361 N. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield; $275,000.

Hillary M. Lemelle to Nancy Richison, 319 Ardmore Road, Springfield; $275,000.