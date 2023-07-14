Current cases:

23CV0474: Christopher Parks v. Andrew Coffelt, personal injury.

23CV0475: William Miller v. B’s Corner Private Club & Lounge, B’s Corner, LLC, John Doe One, John Doe Two, John Doe Three, Donald McDavid, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Mahdi D. Wade, 51, of Springfield, life insurance agent and Grace O. B. Janes, 43, of Batavia, marketing director.

Amy K. Heck, 34, of Enon, CPA and Curtis S. Fackler, 33, of Enon, business owner.

Gregory P. Simpson, 61, of Urbana, manager and Michelle L. L. Emmons, 38, of Springfield, manager.

Property transfers:

Mary E. Cline and Mary A. Cline to John T. and Judith E. De Santis, 1918 Cattail PT., Springfield; $270,000.

Martha A. and Scott R. Haerr, trustees to Martha A. and Scott R. Haerr, trustees, 6170 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; none.

Suzanne T. Roberts to Suzanne T. Roberts, 7480 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; none.

Theresa M. Lanter to Patrick B. Mildenberg, 8501 Tarbutton Road, South Vienna; $325,000.

Anna E. Nichols to Sandra E. Paul, 9328 Tarbutton Road, South Vienna; none.

Suzanne T. Roberts to Suzanne T. Roberts, 7408 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; none.

Tonya McKim and Ann Rogers, trustees to Flintlock Ranch LLC, 3670 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; $600,000.

Eric L. and Viola E. Peters to Erica M. Brown, trustee, 2125 Perkins Drive, Springfield; none.

Judith B. Croucher to Judith B. Croucher and Mark Hayes, 2155 Perkins Drive, Springfield; none.

Clarence E. and Debra I. Carter to Stephanie White, 1208 E. Possum Road, Springfield; none.