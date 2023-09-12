Current cases:

23CV0615: Juanita F. Mohler v. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Nationwide Insurance Company, Ohio Department of Medicaid, Justin Stotler, Sasha Stotler, personal injury.

23CV0616: Discover Bank v. Cameron E. Sears, action for money.

23CV0617: Darryl E. Murphy v. Benjamin J. Hennen, Progressive Insurance Co., other tort.

23CV0618: Cynthia Cooper v. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana HMO, HMO Louisiana, Elise Kehle, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, action for money.

23CV0619: Springfield SNF, Inc. v. Northwood Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, David Shoemaker, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Andrea A. Anderson, 39, of Springfield, training specialist and Jason J. Meyer, 42, of Springfield, sales manager.

Ericka L. Litteral, 22, of North Hampton, clinical lab assistant and William S. Miller, 25, of Dunbar, WV, engineer.

Property transfers:

Sandra McGregor to Mark D. and Sherrie L. Webb, 141 Hawthorne Road, Springfield; $275,000.

Garry A. Barhorst to Catherine E. and John A. Richards, 145 Fifth St., Springfield; $150,000.

Sonia Yakhmi to Holsinger Holdings LLC, 1505 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $110,000.

David A. Phares to Chad A. Neff, 833 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; $625,000.

Brandon Curtis and Brent Nelson to S & B Contractors LLC, 7451 New Carlisle Pike, New Carlisle; $60,000.

Jerry E. and Linda K. Evans to Jerry E. Evans, 2637 Union Road, Medway; none.

Linda Evans to Jerry Evans, 2118 Union Road, Medway; none.

Johnny E. Sanders to Kathryn West, 915 Cliffside Drive, New Carlisle; none.

Charles Colwell to Patirica Clifford and Wayne E. Hornberger, 1665 Lundgren Road, New Carlisle; $167,000.

Abdallah H. Aldamen to Jason A. Zwettler to Amy G. Price, 945 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $160,000.