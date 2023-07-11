Current cases:

23CV0471: Abigail Overbay v. Todd Staples, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Bailey J. Abbott, 25, of Springfield, warehouse worker and Ezibella C. Dudney, 28, of Springfield, warehouse worker.

James E. Kaman, 57, of Springfield, EHS director and Melinda L. Davis, 56, of Springfield, quality lead.

Shawn L. Ingle, 22, of Springfield, distillation operator and Alissa E. Fuller, 23, of Springfield, N/A.

Angel B. Junn, 20, of Springfield, patient care technician and Lukas R. Craft, 20, of Springfield, warehouse laborer.

Property transfers:

Simms Center Street Townes LTD to Davidee K. Doss, 4 N. Center St., Springfield; $321,800.

Larry F. Watts Sr. to Christopher Honaker, 332 Roosevelt Drive, Springfield; $152,500.

Harry R. and Linda J. Holsinger to Linda J. Holsinger, 125 Andrews Lane, New Carlisle; none.

Michael D. Sturgill to Richard and Lily Feustel, 20 Fair Ave., Medway; $185,000.

Susan L. Leach to Dennis S. and Susan L. Leach, 1905 Lincoln Drive, Medway; none.

Teresa Dagnan to Mercedes King, 147 Dogwood Road, Medway; none.

Barbara F. Otto to Mutual Investments Group LLC, 130 W. Aspen Road, Medway; $31,000.

Walter P. Kelly to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, 298 Lancer St., New Carlisle; $79,600.