Current cases:
23CV0206: American Express National Bank v. Donnell Cook, Reliable Log Home Estoriation, LLC, action for money.
23CV0207: Wilmington Savings Fund Society c/o Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC v. Amy Sexton, Gary Sexton, Terri Sexton, John Doe and / or Jane Doe unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, Executors and Assigns of Sandra Sexton, Deceased, John Doe Unknown Spouse if any of Sandra Sexton, John Doe Unknown Spouse if any of Terri Sexton, State of Ohio Department of Medicaid c/o Ohio Attorney General Special Counsel, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Daniel P. Jr. and Christina L. Stump to Dominique and Serenia Wilson, 1714-1720 W. High St., Springfield; $5,000.
Mark A. and Shelly A. Catanzaro to Lorri K. Anderson, 1555 W. High St., Springfield: $15,600.
Zeus Investments Inc to David L. Bayne, 1602 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $10,800.
Daniel T. Crews to Daniel T. and Cheryl R. Crews, 2217 Harshman Blvd., Springfield; none.
Sylvia Margaret and James S. Lenze to Thresa L. Asper and Allen E. Bair, 3154 Sherwood Park Drive, Springfield; $145,100.
Dana L. Lewis to Cody A. Alfrey, 1068 Rutland Ave., Springfield; $100,000.
Lorraine R. Mertens to Michael R. Troutwine and Josephine Greco, 2040 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $163,000.
Marlin L. Thevenin Jr. to Bryan Quinn Artis Jr., 2221 Elmwood Ave., Springfield; $85,000.
Reyes Rentals LLC to Aaron Swigart and Arthur T. Swigart Jr., 368-370 Belmont Ave., Springfield; $154,000.
Gerry Ann Riano to Ryan A. Farish, 184 Willis Ave., Springfield; $74,000.