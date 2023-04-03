23CV0206: American Express National Bank v. Donnell Cook, Reliable Log Home Estoriation, LLC, action for money.

23CV0207: Wilmington Savings Fund Society c/o Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC v. Amy Sexton, Gary Sexton, Terri Sexton, John Doe and / or Jane Doe unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, Executors and Assigns of Sandra Sexton, Deceased, John Doe Unknown Spouse if any of Sandra Sexton, John Doe Unknown Spouse if any of Terri Sexton, State of Ohio Department of Medicaid c/o Ohio Attorney General Special Counsel, foreclosure.