23CV0268: Mainer Finance LLC v. Julie Strahan, action for money.

23CV0269: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Michael A. Koehler, United States of America Acting by and Through its Agency the Department of Housing and Urban Development, United States of America c/o U.S. Attorney General, Unknown Spouse of Michael Koehler, If Any, Name Unknown, foreclosure.

23CV0270: Rocket Mortgage, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Jackelyn Clos, Jeffrey Allan Clos, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

23CV0271: KMP Realty LLC 401 K Plan fbo Barbara Pionk Roth 401 K Plan v. Clark County Treasurer, Palmer L. Williams, Jr., Vickie D. Williams, foreclosure.

23CV0272: White Pine Insurance Company A/S/O IM Transportation LLC v. Hogan Truck Leasing, INC. c/o Corporation Service Co., SA, Bobby R. Tuck, action for money.

23CV0273: Spring Oaks Capital SPV, LLC v. Yvonne M. Moran, action for money.

23CV0274: Jason Barga v. Tina Frank, Jana Fults, Kaila Jennings, Roger Lewis, JR, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

23CV0275: Amelia Torres, MINOR, Cristian Torres, Isabella Torres, MINOR v. GEICO INSURANCE CO., OHIO DEPARTMENT OF MEDICAID, Dianne Lynn Sweeney, Thomas Michael Sweeney, personal injury.

23CV0276: IH Credit Union v. Kellie Clark, replevin.

23CV0277: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Christopher J. Hiles, Mary Hiles, foreclosure.

23CV0278: OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Charles Luedecke, action for money.

23CV0279: PNC Bank, National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Unknown Spouse of Brandon McKeen, if any, STATE OF OHIO, DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Travis Vanover, Christy Vanover, Travis Vanover, Ella L. Willoughby, Ella Lucille Willoughby, foreclosure.

Property transfers:

Chace Foundation LLC to PGG Real Estate LLC, 1570 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $22,000.

Kristy D. Harris and Mary A. Sanders to Kristy D. Harris and William A. Sanders, 1746 Selma Road, Springfield; $0.

Drez Properties LLC to Alexander S. and Lyvia Feyh, 1601 Victory Drive, Springfield; $159,900.

James E. Glass to Molly J. McGinnis Thatcher, trustee, 1925 Memorial Drive, Springfield; $96,000.

Los Compadres Properties LLC to TYB Ventures LLC, 1009-1011 Summer St., Springfield; $62,000.

Staci L. and Arthur L. Brown II to Wildcat Rentals LLC, 1005-1007 Pine St., Springfield; $55,000.

Evelyn J. Evans to Frank V. and Shirley L. Ball, 1000 Selma Road, Springfield; $110,000.

James Raymond LLC to Pierre G. Avril, 1102 Pine St., Springfield; $0.

Mark A. Eldridge and Catrina M. McKenzie to Catrina M. Eldridge, 1121 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $0.

Edward L. Baker and Deborah D. Branda to Deborah D. Branda, 2020 Winding Trail, Springfield; $0.