Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
28 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Hermes J. Martinez, 23, of Springfield, contractor, and Miranda R. Smith, 24, of Springfield, direct support professional.

Joseph N. Watson, 28, of Fairborn, musician, and Mariko S. Shimasaki, 27, of Springfield, musician.

Joshua L. Herrion, 25, of Springfield, warehouse, and Jeannie E. Burgess, 38, of Springfield, warehouse.

Property transfers:

Amanda Frinfrock, trustee to Glenrose Ventures LLC, 209, 213, 216 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $285,000.

Amanda Frinfrock, trustee to Glenrose Ventures LLC, 110-112 W. Jackson St., New Carlisle; $285,000.

Julie A. Shull to Lori M. Carpenter, 2551 Troy Road, Springfield; $235,000.

Michael and Patricia Binfet to Todd Hawley, Sr., and Bernice Hawley, 4253 Pine Tree Place, Springfield; $45,000.

Roger A. Peterson to Cheryl L. Smith, 3007 Troy Road, Springfield; none.

Roger A. Peterson to Cheryl L. Smith, 3090 Miller Road, Springfield; none.

Shane M. and Jacqlyn Vest to Katherine A. and Andrew McCord, 7353 Selma Pike, South Charleston; $400,000.

Wayne E. and Tamara Weaver to Jesse L. Weaver, 440 W. Sparrow Road, Springfield; $105,000.

Junior E. Windle to Brenda K. Rix, 26 N. Urbana St., South Vienna; none.

Theodore E. DeLong and Wendy Johnson to Wendy Johnson DeLong, 7255 Old Springfield Road, South Charleston; none.

