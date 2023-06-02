Amanda Frinfrock, trustee to Glenrose Ventures LLC, 209, 213, 216 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $285,000.

Amanda Frinfrock, trustee to Glenrose Ventures LLC, 110-112 W. Jackson St., New Carlisle; $285,000.

Julie A. Shull to Lori M. Carpenter, 2551 Troy Road, Springfield; $235,000.

Michael and Patricia Binfet to Todd Hawley, Sr., and Bernice Hawley, 4253 Pine Tree Place, Springfield; $45,000.

Roger A. Peterson to Cheryl L. Smith, 3007 Troy Road, Springfield; none.

Roger A. Peterson to Cheryl L. Smith, 3090 Miller Road, Springfield; none.

Shane M. and Jacqlyn Vest to Katherine A. and Andrew McCord, 7353 Selma Pike, South Charleston; $400,000.

Wayne E. and Tamara Weaver to Jesse L. Weaver, 440 W. Sparrow Road, Springfield; $105,000.

Junior E. Windle to Brenda K. Rix, 26 N. Urbana St., South Vienna; none.

Theodore E. DeLong and Wendy Johnson to Wendy Johnson DeLong, 7255 Old Springfield Road, South Charleston; none.