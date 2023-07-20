Current cases:
23CV0485: River Valley Credit Union Inc. v. David M. Brewer, action for money.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
John W. and Mandi M. Mueller to Mandi M. Mueller, 1714 Fulton Ave., Springfield; none.
Christopher D. Coleman and Steven L. Wiley to CDC Properties LTD< 308-310, 312-314 Ludlow Ave., Springfield; $0.00.
1920 Kenton LLC to UTSHAVI LLC, 1920 Kenton St., Springfield; $45,000.
Brenda J. McCracken to Mary E. Cline and Mary A. Cline, 1628 Yorkshire Court, Springfield; $249,000.
Jeffrey D. Fudge II to Conscious Connect Community, 1624 Woodward Ave., Springfield; $70,000.
Daniel Hearlihy to Chad C. Clark, 1926, 1832, 1936 Clay St., Springfield; $15,000.
William and Terry L. Flaker to LT Pathways LLC, 508-510 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $100,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Juanita Griffin, 810 S. Plum St., Springfield; $25,500.
Melissa Clark to BBJD Ventures LLC, 124-126 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $50,000.
Zachary M. Harvey to Mr. Deeds LLC, 805 N. Limestone St., Springfield; none.
Kenneth A. Evans Jr. to Amber Redding, 1124 Elm St., Springfield; $135,000.
Aaron M. McCurdy to A M Ohio Rentals LLC, 701 E. McCreight Ave., Springfield; none.