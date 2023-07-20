BreakingNews
New ALDI store to open in Urbana 'adds to the momentum'
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

23CV0485: River Valley Credit Union Inc. v. David M. Brewer, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

John W. and Mandi M. Mueller to Mandi M. Mueller, 1714 Fulton Ave., Springfield; none.

Christopher D. Coleman and Steven L. Wiley to CDC Properties LTD< 308-310, 312-314 Ludlow Ave., Springfield; $0.00.

1920 Kenton LLC to UTSHAVI LLC, 1920 Kenton St., Springfield; $45,000.

Brenda J. McCracken to Mary E. Cline and Mary A. Cline, 1628 Yorkshire Court, Springfield; $249,000.

Jeffrey D. Fudge II to Conscious Connect Community, 1624 Woodward Ave., Springfield; $70,000.

Daniel Hearlihy to Chad C. Clark, 1926, 1832, 1936 Clay St., Springfield; $15,000.

William and Terry L. Flaker to LT Pathways LLC, 508-510 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $100,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Juanita Griffin, 810 S. Plum St., Springfield; $25,500.

Melissa Clark to BBJD Ventures LLC, 124-126 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $50,000.

Zachary M. Harvey to Mr. Deeds LLC, 805 N. Limestone St., Springfield; none.

Kenneth A. Evans Jr. to Amber Redding, 1124 Elm St., Springfield; $135,000.

Aaron M. McCurdy to A M Ohio Rentals LLC, 701 E. McCreight Ave., Springfield; none.

