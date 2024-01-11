23CV0012: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v Jack L. Corp, breach of contract.

23CV0013: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v Dana L. Collins, action for money.

23CV0014: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v Ashley Gonzalez, breach of contract.

23CV0015: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v Joshua Lattimore, breach of contract.

23CV0016: Mariner Finance, LLC v Gregory L. Picklesimer, action for money.

23CV0017: Mariner Finance, LLC v Gordon Dean, Jr., action for money.

23CV0018: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v Jamie Casto, Cassie Dike, action for money.

23CV0019: Mariner Finance, LLC v Shelby L. Dillon, action for money.

23CV0020: Mariner Finance, LLC v Sophia M. Blevins, action for money.

Property transfers:

Joel Parton to Marcia Trapp, 4283 Osborn Road, Medway; $235,000.

Timothy N. Leedy to Richard and Kiley Q. Ganion, 709 McKnees Mill Run, New Carlisle; $315,000.

Christina E. Pennington to Dip Pen LLC, 1104-1106 Cambridge Court, New Carlisle; $0.

Denise J. Shatto to James L. and Denise J. Shatto, trustees, 3408 Scotsdale Ave., Springfield; $0.

Darrell and Kimberly K. Kelsey to Kimberly K. Kelsey, 3344 Overholser Road, Springfield; $0.

Dorothy A. Burkholder to Katherine Carney, 3460 Hanson Road, Springfield; $260,000.

Lawrence E. and Marcia L. Maurer to Marcia L. Maurer, 5530 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $0.

Juanita M. Seitz to Juanita Seitz, trustee, 4917 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $0.

Carl J. North to Carl North, trustee, 1862 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $0.

Ann J. Segrest to David T. Segrest, 6905 Tall Timber Trail, Enon; $0.