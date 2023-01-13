Current cases:
23CV0021: Rocket Mortgage, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans, LLC v. Treasurer of Clark County Clark County Treasurer, Stephanie White, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Stephanie White, Winters National Mortgage Corporation, foreclosure.
23CV0022: U.S. Bank National Association as successor by merger to U.S. Bank National Association ND v. Clark County Treasurer, Karen Wollum, Michael Wollum, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Aleah Wells, 40, of Springfield, LPN and Escham Smith, 54, of Springfield, roofer.
Property transfers:
Joan M. Buchman to Kimberly A. Chapman, 31 N. Church St., Springfield; none.
Karim M. West to Carol R. Chapman, 2790 Old Mill Road, Springfield; none.
Charles R. Williamson and Rhebecca D. Weyer, 1455 Parkridge Drive, Springfield; none.
Lugene K. Woldruff to Liam and Korynne Foote, 2464 Brookdale Drive, Springfield; $216,000.
Aug Property Investments LLC to Christina Solenberger and Cam C. Farrin, 7091 Chama Trail, Enon; $258,000.
Jack L. and Susan K. Draper to Jack L. Draper, 2042 Willow Run Circle, Enon; none.
Sheila Drennen and Karen Deibel to Ronald and Brenda Burns, 3350 Fairfield Pike, Springfield; $320,000.