BreakingNews
Residents have spent a lifetime fighting for Tremont City Barrel Fill cleanup
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
13 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0368: Manal Altick v. Avis Budget Group, LLC, Avis Rent A Car System,LLC, Nashayla S. Crockran, Sedgwick Claims Management Services, LLC, action for money.

23CV0369: Kaitlyn Hayes v. Any Jane & John Does, Any XYZ-Corporations or Other Entities that Contributed to Plaintiff’s Harm, D.L. Peterson Trust Wilmington Trust Company, Trustee, Hiney Trucking, Ltd, Mark Hudson, personal injury.

23CV0370: USAA FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK v. Accelerated Inventory Management LLC, Joel E. Bachert, Katrina Backert, CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

23CV0371: Mark Jones v. John Logue, administrator, Navistar, Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0372: SAC Finance, INC. v. Marie N. Cunningham, action for money.

23CV0373: Discover Bank v. Michael I. Horn, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Sarah L. Nicewaner, 31, of Springfield, registered nurse and Philip J. Price, 34, of Springfield, teacher.

Andrew J. Bignall, 50, of Springfield, maintenance supervisor and Sara J. Whaley, 45, of Springfield, claims adjustor.

Laura Villalpando Flores, 42, of Springfield, owner of grocery store and Juan D. Huitron Saucedo, 44, of Springfield, owner of grocery store.

MarKae A. Hall, 25, of Springfield, mental health caseworker and Taj M. A. Hogan, 26, of Springfield, packer/operator.

Jacob W. Clark, 24, of Springfield, health planner and Emily C. Walburn, 23, of Springfield, deputy clerk.

Jennifer L. Crane, 26, of Springfield, social worker and Scott E. Instine, 26, of Springfield, welder.

Haley D. Malicki, 22, of Springfield, fast food and Joshua A. Baldridge, 22, of Springfield, machinist.

In Other News
1
Residents have spent a lifetime fighting for Tremont City Barrel Fill...
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Best of Springfield starts June 19: How to get involved in the contest
4
Tremont City Barrel Fill timeline: How it started and what is next
5
Survey identifies key health areas to address needs in Clark, Champaign...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top