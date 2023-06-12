23CV0372: SAC Finance, INC. v. Marie N. Cunningham, action for money.

23CV0373: Discover Bank v. Michael I. Horn, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Sarah L. Nicewaner, 31, of Springfield, registered nurse and Philip J. Price, 34, of Springfield, teacher.

Andrew J. Bignall, 50, of Springfield, maintenance supervisor and Sara J. Whaley, 45, of Springfield, claims adjustor.

Laura Villalpando Flores, 42, of Springfield, owner of grocery store and Juan D. Huitron Saucedo, 44, of Springfield, owner of grocery store.

MarKae A. Hall, 25, of Springfield, mental health caseworker and Taj M. A. Hogan, 26, of Springfield, packer/operator.

Jacob W. Clark, 24, of Springfield, health planner and Emily C. Walburn, 23, of Springfield, deputy clerk.

Jennifer L. Crane, 26, of Springfield, social worker and Scott E. Instine, 26, of Springfield, welder.

Haley D. Malicki, 22, of Springfield, fast food and Joshua A. Baldridge, 22, of Springfield, machinist.