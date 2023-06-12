Current cases:
23CV0368: Manal Altick v. Avis Budget Group, LLC, Avis Rent A Car System,LLC, Nashayla S. Crockran, Sedgwick Claims Management Services, LLC, action for money.
23CV0369: Kaitlyn Hayes v. Any Jane & John Does, Any XYZ-Corporations or Other Entities that Contributed to Plaintiff’s Harm, D.L. Peterson Trust Wilmington Trust Company, Trustee, Hiney Trucking, Ltd, Mark Hudson, personal injury.
23CV0370: USAA FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK v. Accelerated Inventory Management LLC, Joel E. Bachert, Katrina Backert, CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.
23CV0371: Mark Jones v. John Logue, administrator, Navistar, Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.
23CV0372: SAC Finance, INC. v. Marie N. Cunningham, action for money.
23CV0373: Discover Bank v. Michael I. Horn, action for money.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Sarah L. Nicewaner, 31, of Springfield, registered nurse and Philip J. Price, 34, of Springfield, teacher.
Andrew J. Bignall, 50, of Springfield, maintenance supervisor and Sara J. Whaley, 45, of Springfield, claims adjustor.
Laura Villalpando Flores, 42, of Springfield, owner of grocery store and Juan D. Huitron Saucedo, 44, of Springfield, owner of grocery store.
MarKae A. Hall, 25, of Springfield, mental health caseworker and Taj M. A. Hogan, 26, of Springfield, packer/operator.
Jacob W. Clark, 24, of Springfield, health planner and Emily C. Walburn, 23, of Springfield, deputy clerk.
Jennifer L. Crane, 26, of Springfield, social worker and Scott E. Instine, 26, of Springfield, welder.
Haley D. Malicki, 22, of Springfield, fast food and Joshua A. Baldridge, 22, of Springfield, machinist.