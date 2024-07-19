24CV0538: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Rachal Victoria, breach of contract.

24CV0539: Keybank National Association v. Alicia L. Green, Pearlyn Parthemore, action for money.

24CV0540: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Lena M. Grenat, Lena M. Haley, Terry A. Haley, Timothy Allen Haley, Tammy A. Kushmaul, State of Ohio Department of Medicaid, Thomas A. Haley Individually and as Administrator/Fiduciary of the Estate of Timothy A. Haley, Unknown Spouse, if Any, of Lena M. Haley AKA Lena M. Grenat, Unknown Spouse, if Any, of Tammy A Kushmaul, Unknown Spouse, if Any, of Terry A Haley, Unknown Spouse, if Any, of Thomas A. Haley, foreclosure.

24CV0541: Essex Mortgage v. Clark County Treasurer, Data Mortgage, Inc., Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership, Unknown Spouse of James R, Williams, James R. Williams, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Eli S. Clawson, 32, of New Carlisle, heavy maintenance plan and Ciara D. Mowrey, 30, of New Carlisle, manager of operation.

Property transfers:

Pearl A. Syphrit to Gabriel S. Webb, 4520 Tacoma St., Springfield; $132,000.

Frank C. and Sandra H. Bennett to Frank C. and Sandra H. Bennett, trustees, 5561 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $0.

Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Rebecca P. Smitha and Jose E. Bravo, 5195 Burton Drive, Springfield; $272,000.

Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Nathan and Alexandra Mays, 5173 Burton Drive, Springfield; $299,400.

Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Brad L. Randall, 5157 Burton Drive, Springfield; $249,900.

Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Lingzhen Weng, 5143 Burton Drive, Springfield; $349,800.

Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Richard C. and Kambria K. McGinn, 5192 Burton Drive, Springfield; $341,700.

Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Lexi M. and Steven Wiley, 5186 Burton Drive, Springfield; $332,900.

Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Ana Ma Padilla Flores and Andres Perez, 5164 Burton Drive, Springfield; $306,200.

Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Lucas and Kelsey M. Wells, 5138 Burton Drive, Springfield; $310,500.

John Pospisil to Denise A. and Gary F. Giles Jr., 617 Donnelly Ave., Springfield; $315,000.

Karen A. Isham to Chelsea Isham, 1121 Westmont Drive, Springfield; $144,600.

Elizabeth G. White to Ohana Legacy Rentals LLC, 1216 Cheyenne Ave., Springfield; $0.

Donald and Violet Gelhot to Donald H. Gelhot Sr., 2853 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $0.

Dillon M. Kwiat to Tavis A. Gibson, 6966 Studebaker Road, New Carlisle; $275,000.

Gary D. and Ellen J. Funshum to Gary D. Finchum, 11332 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; $0.

CD DG Hustead LLC to Heather Smy Properties LLC, 3822 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $1,157,500.

Randall K. Grosse to Randall K. Grosse, trustee, 851 White Oak Drive, Springfield; $0.

Matthew T. Huxley to Bryce and Jessica White, 651 White Oak Drive, Springfield; $333,500.

William E. and Stacy M. Crites to Stacy M. Crites, 2817 Cottonwood Drive, Springfield; $0.

Paul W. and Carol Johnson to Carol Johnson, 5165 Kerns Road, Springfield; $0.

Lorene Powers to Mark T. Powers, trustee, 3024 Troehler Road, Springfield; $0.

Sherry A. Allin to Kyle and Dortha Richards, 2812 Carriage Lane, Springfield; $305,000.

Dorothy A. Zink to William L. and Sharon Roberts, 2722 Hilldale Road, Springfield; $91,200.

Frost Home Solutions LLC to Todd Greentree, 610 Kinnane Ave., Springfield; $79,900.

Mindy Cunningham to Jonathan Guevara, 2842 Oletha Ave., Springfield; $0.

NVR Inc. to Ariel L. Winkfield and Devan L. Holt, 224 Mackinac Drive, Springfield; $298,100.

Bridgewater Project LLC to NVR Inc., 224 London Ave., Springfield; $60,000.

Vickie L. Dean, trustee to Kyle E. Montgomery, 2035 Providence Ave., Springfield; $102,800.

Mary Schuler to Mary P. Schuler, trustee, 3084 Brixton Drive E., Springfield; $0.

Deborah J. Brugger to Deborah J. and David F. Brugger, 1131 Armsgate Road, Springfield; $0.

Therese R. and Terry L. Stidham to Lee and Samantha Homan, 3160 Derr Road, Springfield; $229,000.

Legends HC One LLC to 1378 West First LLC, 1370 W. First St., Springfield; $4,325,000.

Roy C. and Martha J. Rogers to Betty Levalley, 2637 Casey Drive, Springfield; $243,000.