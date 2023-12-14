Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

32 minutes ago
Current cases:

23CV0823: Bailey R. Allen v. Sarah D. Moore and Progressive Specialty Insurance Company, personal injury.

23CV0824: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Craig Arrowood, Clark County Treasurer, Jana Messinger, Kirt Messinger, United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and unknown spouse of Craig Arrowood, foreclosure.

23CV0825: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Amanda L. Bailey, Sterling H. Bailey, Clark County Treasurer, unknown spouse of Amanda L. Bailey and unknown spouse of Sterling H. Bailey, foreclosure.

23CV0826: High-Day LLC doing business as Dayspring of Miami Valley v. Kelly W. Little, breach of contract.

23CV0827: SAC Finance Inc. v. Monique M. Gibson, breach of contract.

23CV0828: SAC Finance Inc. v. Houston J. Dixon, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Maram A. Eadeh, 26, of North Olmsted, operations leader and Joseph D. Lacey, 27, of Springfield, account executive.

Elijah J. Meadows, 24, of New Carlisle, nursing and Haley A. McBlane, 24, of New Carlisle, seals.

Property transfers:

Oliver Bane to Leaders Homes LLC, 1608 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $55,000.

Julie L. Webb to George A. and Julie L. Webb, 2212 Broadway St., Springfield; $0.

Runout LLC to Duncan Holdings LLC, 25 N. Snyder St., Springfield; $380,000.

Cheri R. Brinegar to Angel B. Junn and Lukas R. Craft, 1815 Chatham Place, Springfield; $139,000.

Tari L. Furrow to Jamie B. Pack, 2034 Pond Drive, Springfield; $0.

Larry L. Downing to Kathy J. and Larry L. Downing, 414 Geron Drive, Springfield; $0.

Nott Bad Investments LLC to Eric D. Rice, 625 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $51,000.

