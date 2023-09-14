BreakingNews
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Marriage licenses:

Matthew J. Smith, 21, of Springfield, insurance agent and Skylar R. Woodruff, 19, of Springfield, fast food.

Property transfers:

Kenneth Puckett to Lelah J. Hildenbrand, 1308 Styer Drive, New Carlisle; $158,000.

Scott E. and Melissa A. Buroker to Daniel R. Dawson, 1026 Frayne Drive, New Carlisle; $169,900.

Jacqueline Willhoite to Derek W. Stcyr, 141 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $152,500.

Matthew W. Koepnick to Matthew E. and Tammy K. Koepnick, 100 N. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; none.

Christopher Busic to Donna J. Busic, 192 Milton-Carlisle Road, Springfield; none.

Jay M. Fording to Jay M. and Jennifer L. Fording, 11408 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; none.

Jeffrey W. and Jeanne M. Burks, 11924 and 11926 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; $100,000.

Jay D. and Bonnie M. Luis to S & B Contractors LLC, 204 Rawson Drive, New Carlisle; $60,000.

Angela Yukon to Annissa House, 423 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $115,000.

Ruth D. Blair to Ruth D. and Bobby Blair, 111 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; none.

Sandra S. Burns to Jason C. Ward, 4 W. Main St., Donnelsville; $40,000.

