Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 10 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Rachel King, 28, of Springfield, stocker and Christopher Gonzalez, 31, of Springfield, mentor

Cierra Baskin, 27, of Springfield, none and Brian White, 42, of Springfield, machinist

Dakota Hoops, 23, of Springfield, arborist and Destiny Lyons, 20, of Springfield, CNC machinist

Christopher Fooce, 37, of South Charleston, electrician and Emily Evanoo, 36, of South Charleston, paralegal

Patrick Lippencott, 43, of Springfield, driver and Crystal Rager, 42, of Springfield, medical assistant

Courtney Whatley, 22, of Springfield, team lead and Austin Buck, 22, of Springfield, team lead

Sheldon Reece, 20, of Eldorado, concrete finisher and Kaylan Bowman, 18, of New Carlisle, none

