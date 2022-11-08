Current cases:
22CV0521: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Amanda Riley, Lynn Riley, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Samantha Chaffin, 24, of Fairborn, HR operations administrator and Austin Furderer, 24, of Springfield, maintenance worker.
Myra Wolfe, 33, of Springfield and Andrew Hembree, 44, of Springfield, branch manager.
