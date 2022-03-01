Stephen Paul Walter, 39, of London, inventory control manager and Tiffany Rachelle, 37, of Springfield, self-employed.

Elizabeth Marie Burke, 26, of New Carlisle, stay-at-home mom and Cody Thomas Vysocky, 25, of New Carlisle, concrete pump operator.

Bernadette Dor, 48, of Springfield, bilingual assistance and Fritzmel Dominique, 50, of Springfield, none.

Roseanne Marie Kemper, 19, of New Carlisle, nursing assistant and Nathan Michael Thompson, 23, of New Carlisle, cable splicer for USAF.