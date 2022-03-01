Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
49 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0070: Richard Elkins v. Kumar Mukerjee, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

22CV0071: Lauren N. Harvin v. EBY-Transportation LLC, EBY-Brown Transportation LLC, John Doe defendants 1-5, John Doe employers 1-5, James M. Smith, complaint for damages.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Stephen Paul Walter, 39, of London, inventory control manager and Tiffany Rachelle, 37, of Springfield, self-employed.

Elizabeth Marie Burke, 26, of New Carlisle, stay-at-home mom and Cody Thomas Vysocky, 25, of New Carlisle, concrete pump operator.

Bernadette Dor, 48, of Springfield, bilingual assistance and Fritzmel Dominique, 50, of Springfield, none.

Roseanne Marie Kemper, 19, of New Carlisle, nursing assistant and Nathan Michael Thompson, 23, of New Carlisle, cable splicer for USAF.

In Other News
1
Clark State faculty, staff honored, awarded at 60th annual Charter...
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
As the situation escalates in Ukraine, it can cause uncertainty for...
4
Springfield HS volunteers show up for blood drive amid winter weather...
5
Clark County Commission: Federal relief funds allocated for dispatch...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top