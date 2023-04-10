BreakingNews
New car wash planned in Springfield at shopping plaza site
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Marriage licenses:

Abigail Shonkwiler, 29, of Springfield, N/A and Kyle Smith, 29, of Springfield, BMC press operator.

Michael Wade, 28, of Springfield, N/A and Deameria Whims, 20, of Springfield, N/A.

Property transfers:

Arelester G. Johnson to Arelester and Catherine Johnson, trustees, 518 Fremont Ave., Springfield; none.

Collier Properties LLC to Emily Madison Lambert, 2220 Superior Ave., Springfield; $98,000.

James and Betty Mullins to Betty Mullins, 416 Gallagher St., Springfield; none.

James Mullins to Betty P. Mullins, 420 Gallagher St., Springfield; none.

Ronald E. Hammond to York Properties LLC, 625 Harrison St., Springfield; $2,100.

Ronald E. Hammond to York Properties LLC,629 Harrison St., Springfield; $2,100.

Burnett Group LLC to JFT Property Group LLC, 534=536 Homeview Ave., Springfield; $25,000.

McWhorter Properties to Carmen Williams, 329 Fair St., Springfield; $33,500.

Jeffery Allen Brown Jr. to Green Environmental Outreach, 712-714 S. Plum St., Springfield; none.

Jeffery Allen Brown Jr. to Green Environmental Outreach, 716 S. Plum St., Springfield; none.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Kenith L. Burnet, 833-835 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; none.

Clementine Cleaning LLC to Rayman Quiales, 1106 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $140,000.

Ray Castle to Jack and Peggy Gibson, 1014 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $30,000.

Oliver Quenton Bane to Mie Tanaka Dares, 1124 Clifton Ave., Springfield; none.

