Current cases:
24CV0436: PennyMac Loan Servies, LLC v. Kathleen Michelle Flesch, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Kathleen Michelle Flesch, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Patricia A. Hinish to Steven S. Hirby, 3329 E. High St., Springfield; $159,000.
Paul D. and Karen K. Brandeburg to Karen K. Brandeburg, 2960, 2970 Selma Pike, Springfield; $0.
Joseph F. Holland to Hunter B. Travis, 722 Neosha Ave., Springfield; $0.
Sharon A. Dean to Stanley J. Dornan, 209 Neosha Ave., Springfield; $1,000.
Terri L. Day to Terri L. Day, 1833 Golfview Drive, Springfield; $0.
Maxwell U. and Joan DeMent to Joan DeMent, 2941 Alameda Drive, Springfield; $0.
Premier Property Rentals LTD to Jonathan A. Guevara, 1202 Heard Ave., Springfield; $30,000.
Michael Roach to Michael Roach Jr., 2000 Springmont Ave., Springfield; $0.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 232 S. Race St., Springfield; $0.
Donald B. Jaynes to Mr. Deeds LLC, 402 W. Washington St., Springfield; $15,000.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 412, 417, 421 Jefferson St., Springfield; $0.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 225 S. Plum St., Springfield; $0.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 268, 272, 275, 276, 301, 307, 314, 322 Franklin St., Springfield; $0.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 517, 527, 531 S. Shaffer St., Springfield; $0.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 527, 629, 633 Miami St., Springfield; $0.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 919 S. Isabella St., Springfield; $0.
US Bank National Association Trustee to Calixto Cabrera, 1471 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield; $52,000.
David and Erin S. Truitt to 811 Dibert Ave. LLC, 811 Dibert Ave., Springfield; $0.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 1070 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $0.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 616, 638, 642 W. Grand Ave., Springfield; $0.
Karanvir Singh to Castor LLC, 712 Broadway St., Springfield; $0.
Gary R. Brown to TTA Real Estate Inc., 435-455 N. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $25,000.
B & G Homebuyers LTD to Abimael C. Villatoro, 225 N. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $1,200.
Thomas P. Yuhas to Tyler King and Jillian Tedeschi, 627 Tanglewood Drive N., Springfield; $245,000.
Paul J. and Zelma L. Carter to Zelma L. Carter, 422 Sherwood Park Drive, Springfield; $0.
Mckenzie Investments and Consulting LLC to Orca Investments LLC, 352 Buxton Ave., Springfield; $167,000.
Jimmie L. Stephens to Timothy Murnahan, 125 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $80,000.
Barbara G. Hart to Aaron J. Rutherford and Tawnee J. Chadwell, 2409 Mayfair Drive, Springfield; $135,000.
Karanvir Singh to Castor LLC, 2160, 2283 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $0.
Karen S. Kopar, trustee to Robert H. Rice, 2169 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $0.
Gerald J. Shoemaker to Pamela S. Curry, 2106 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $0.
Buckeye Home Buyers LLC to Grabill Construction LLC, 2805 Maplewood Ave., Springfield; $53,000.
Harvey L. Bank Executive Trustee to Wildcat Rentals LLC, 1164 Selma Road, Springfield; $0.
McKenzie Investments & Consulting LLC to Orca Investments LLC, 1719 Kenton St., Springfield; $167,000.
Timothy J. and Julie A. Sutton to HFRE Holdings LLC, 966 Gothic St., Springfield; $22,000.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 823, 1040-1048 E. Main St., Springfield; $0.
Karanvir Singh to Castor LLC, 1592 Prospect St., Springfield; $0.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 1752 Kentucky Ave., Springfield; $0.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 1854, 1858, 1920 Michigan Ave., Springfield; $0.
Tyler L. Markin to Luis C. Chan, 2051 Ontario Ave., Springfield; $48,000.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 300, 306 S. Plum St., Springfield; $0.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 514, 522, 538 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $0.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 124 W. Clark St., Springfield; $0.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 401 Section St., Springfield; $0.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 413, 417, 421, 427 Vine St., Springfield; $0.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 426 Spring St., Springfield; $0.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 311, 317 Monroe St., Springfield; $0.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 359 Linden Ave., Springfield; $0.
Jeffrey Dennis to Springfield Houses LLC, 523-525 Gallagher St., Springfield; $0.