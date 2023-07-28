Current cases:

23CV0509: Kevin C. Harvey v. Aetna, Zachary Y. Choi, Erie Insurance Company, personal injury.

23CV0510: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-2 v. AA Craven Bail Bonds, Clark County Treasurer, Hilco Receivables, LLC, Jo Ann Howard, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Jo Ann Howard, AKA Joann A. Howard, foreclosure.

23CV0511: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Adam S. Bowens, Brittany N. Bowens, Bridgewater Homeowners Association, Inc., Clark County Ohio Treasurer, United States of America- Department of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Britteny M. Sunderland, 32, of Urbana, airport café and Shelia M. Cole, 26, airport café.

Teresa M. Bell, 55, of Springfield, registered nurse and Robert E. Rogers, Jr., 53, of Springfield, RV service tech.

Ross A. Buckner, 36, of Springfield, business and Kala R. Coffee, 31, of Springfield, engineer.

Fernando Garcia, 21, of Springfield, delivery driver and Ruth G. Hernandez Aguirre, 22, of Springfield, stay at home mom.

Property transfers:

Gary L. Fansler to Dana Mitchem, 111 Royal Lane, Enon; none.

Jack E. Woods to Michael R. Doogs, 4403 Temple St., Springfield; $5,000.

Gloria A. Esterline to Jerry Curtis, 3523 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $175,000.

Vicki L. Berg to Jeremy and Audry Berg, 5901 Morris Road, Springfield; none.

Jeremy C. Berg and Audry E. Gibson to Amber and Brent Bishop, 1947 Elaina Drive, Springfield; $165,900.

Sandra K. Oberly to Amanda Young, 4048 Ryland Drive, Springfield; $96,000.

Taylor Keys to Kevin S. and Kelly Miller, 1046 Ferndale Lane, Springfield; $195,000.