Kristan Lewis, 36, of Springfield, RN and George Ramirez, 37, of Columbus, self-employed.

Miranda Jordan, 22, of Springfield, none and Nicholas LoPrinzi, 23, of Cuyahoga Falls, sales counselor.

Katelynn Martin, 25, of Springfield, assembly worker and Tyler Stevens, 25, of Springfield, assembly management.

Logan Dusina, 28, of Springfield, truck driver and Jakayla Nguyen, 25, of Springfield, nail technician.

Property transfers:

Timothy R. and Brandi M. Diehl to Timothy and Brandi Diehl Trustees, 9350 Lower Valley Pk., New Carlisle; no fee

Scott Yablonski to Nick Hargett, 222 E. Main St., Medway; $150,000

Isaiah L. Blackburn to KG Investments Group LLC, 965 Portland Ave., New Carlisle; $87,500

Casey L. Leslie to Logan and Taylor Stevens, 860 McAdams Dr., New Carlisle; $170,000

Joshua A. Harper to Alandra S. Cox and Charles A. Buchanan Jr., 1259 Bookwalter Ave., New Carlisle; $205,000

Sonja Jenkins to Paul and Shannon R. Lewis, 5008 W. National Road, Springfield; $225,000

Bonnie S. and Bradley West to Timothy M. and Jennifer L. Beth, 6035 W. National Road, Springfield; $138,000

Sharon L. and David L. Smith to Sharon L. Smith, Jefferson St., Rear, New Carlisle; no fee

Chadd A. Shafer to Pastora Garcia, 821 Bayberry Dr., New Carlisle; $150,000

Mary Louise Nester to Mary G. Nester, 313 Galewood Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Dillon M. Stevens to Brooke and Daniel J. Snow, 523 Hamilton Ave., New Carlisle; $175,000

Niclin Group LLC to Mary E. Bane, 135-141 Orth Dr., New Carlisle; $207,500