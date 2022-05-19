Current cases:
22CV0204: Madison Health v. Chris Saunders, Lisa Saunders, action for money.
22CV0205: Lisa Stoumile v. EBY-Brown Company, other tort.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Kristan Lewis, 36, of Springfield, RN and George Ramirez, 37, of Columbus, self-employed.
Miranda Jordan, 22, of Springfield, none and Nicholas LoPrinzi, 23, of Cuyahoga Falls, sales counselor.
Katelynn Martin, 25, of Springfield, assembly worker and Tyler Stevens, 25, of Springfield, assembly management.
Logan Dusina, 28, of Springfield, truck driver and Jakayla Nguyen, 25, of Springfield, nail technician.
Property transfers:
Timothy R. and Brandi M. Diehl to Timothy and Brandi Diehl Trustees, 9350 Lower Valley Pk., New Carlisle; no fee
Scott Yablonski to Nick Hargett, 222 E. Main St., Medway; $150,000
Isaiah L. Blackburn to KG Investments Group LLC, 965 Portland Ave., New Carlisle; $87,500
Casey L. Leslie to Logan and Taylor Stevens, 860 McAdams Dr., New Carlisle; $170,000
Joshua A. Harper to Alandra S. Cox and Charles A. Buchanan Jr., 1259 Bookwalter Ave., New Carlisle; $205,000
Sonja Jenkins to Paul and Shannon R. Lewis, 5008 W. National Road, Springfield; $225,000
Bonnie S. and Bradley West to Timothy M. and Jennifer L. Beth, 6035 W. National Road, Springfield; $138,000
Sharon L. and David L. Smith to Sharon L. Smith, Jefferson St., Rear, New Carlisle; no fee
Chadd A. Shafer to Pastora Garcia, 821 Bayberry Dr., New Carlisle; $150,000
Mary Louise Nester to Mary G. Nester, 313 Galewood Dr., New Carlisle; no fee
Dillon M. Stevens to Brooke and Daniel J. Snow, 523 Hamilton Ave., New Carlisle; $175,000
Niclin Group LLC to Mary E. Bane, 135-141 Orth Dr., New Carlisle; $207,500