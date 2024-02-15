23CV0169: IH Credit Union, Inc. v. Gerald Louis Jean, Emmanuel Nosias, breach of contract.

23CV0170: Bank of America, N.A. v. Jeffrey D. Aleshire, action for money.

23CV0171: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Jennifer J. Jewell, John Doe Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Jennifer J. Jewell, if any, Ohio Housing Finance Agency, foreclosure.

23CV0172: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Shatoria Slaughter, breach of contract.

23CV0173: MidFirst Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Ian Lochner, Jennifer Lochner, Jennifer A. Lochner, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, The United States of America, The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Jacob W. Harvey, 37, of Springfield, airline pilot and Alexa N. A. Dobyns, 29, of Springfield, stay at home mother.

Zavior L. Baisden, 20, of Springfield, production - Woebers and Dawn M. Pridemore, 20, of Springfield, unemployed.

Jane M. Mitchell, 74, of Springfield, retired and Dale A. Henry, 74, of Springfield, academic support aide.

Property transfers:

Julia A. Mothmiller to Andrew R. Burns, 14 Sunset Drive, Medway; $139,700.

Tony L. and Mary J. Campbell to Tony L. Campbell, 7 Middle St., Medway; $0.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Tajul Pordan, 249 Kennedy Drive, Medway; $0.

Kenneth E. Bishop to Steven E. Bishop, 10628 Schiller Road, Medway; $0.

Dorothy L. Davis to Kathy Ward, 58 Stratmore St., New Carlisle; $0.

Archie E. and Zondra S. Muse to Zondra S. Muse, 3214 Lake Road, Medway; $0.