Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

32 minutes ago
23CV0809: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Andrea Ervin, breach of contract.

23CV0810: David Cordle v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation and Source Broadband Services LLC. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation appeal.

23CV0811: Fifth Third Bank National Association v. Robert E. Erlewine, Georgianna Sarven and treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

23CV0812: Wilmington Savings Fund FSB Not in its Individual Capacity but solely as owner trustee of CSMC 2021-RPL9 Trust v. Pattie Brown Clark County treasurer, Ashley B. Fackler, Derek B. Fackler, HSBC Group LLC; unknown administrator executor or fiduciary, unknown heirs, next of kin, unknown spouses, devises, legatees, creditors and beneficiaries of the estate of Lawrence Rice; unknown administrator executor or fiduciary, unknown heirs, next of kin, unknown spouses, devises, legatees, creditors and beneficiaries of the estate of Beverly J. Rice; unknown administrator executor or fiduciary, unknown heirs, next of kin, unknown spouses, devises, legatees, creditors and beneficiaries of the estate of Penny Newman; unknown spouse of Beverly Rice; unknown spouse of Pattie Brown; unknown spouse of Penny Newman.

Property transfers:

Justin P. Myers and Katrina C. Weinart to Jose A. Guevara, 1376 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $68,500.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to City of Springfield Ohio, 429-431, 435-437 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to City of Springfield Ohio, 422, 502, 508, 510, 512 W. Clark St., Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to City of Springfield Ohio, 533, 541 Fair St., Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to City of Springfield Ohio, 529, 530 Obenchain Aly, Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to City of Springfield Ohio, 734 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to City of Springfield Ohio, 530, 535, 601-603, 608-610, 620 Dibert Ave., Springfield; $0.

