24CV0411: Aaron Eldridge v. Michael Ratliff, action for money.

24CV0412: Capital Auto Credit LLC v. Karen L. Browning, Karen Browning Miller, Karen L. Browning Miller, breach of contract.

24CV0413: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Jeremy T. Stiffler and Alishia L. Wilson, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Hannah G. Huxley, 22, of Springfield, student, and Zachary A. Zwart, 22, of Springfield, student.

Ashlee N. Wilburn, 28, of Springfield, USPS, and Dylan Z. Schwarz, 30, of Springfield, USPS.

Property transfers:

Tamara F. Stiles to Juan A. Diaz, 1925 S. Bird Road, Springfield; $190,000.

Richard D. Bayliss to Richard D. Bayliss, trustee, 922 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; $0.

John D. and Yolonde L. Conroy to Benjamin M. and Amanda Merick, 3566 Heatherwood Ave., Springfield; $575,000.

Robert A. Mitterholzer to Erin T. Stollings and Austin D. Farley, 1230 Hinkle Road, Springfield; $225,000.

NVR Inc. to Carline Jules and Brice Bandeis, 185 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $280,000.

Alex C. Ray to James M. and Marian A. Galyon, 2700 Edna Lane, Springfield; $158,000.

Raymond W. and Suzanne Lohrer, trustee, to Raymond M. Lohrer, trustee, 1150 Armsgate Road, Springfield; $0.

Ronald J. and Janet E. Stevens to Ronald L. Stevens, 1027 Regan Lane, Springfield; $0.

Fred S. and Nancy J. Sticklen, trustees to Nancy J. Sticklen, trustee, 3306 Woonsocket St., Springfield; $0.

Leigh A. Bradley to Daniel K. Reardon, 2901 Nauset St., Springfield; $199,900.

William T. Bowman to Joshua D. Arnold, 2617 Cavins Drive, Springfield; $175,000.

Hazel M. and Mary E. Dixon to Mary E. Dixon, 1207 Vester Ave., Springfield; $0.

Aneita T. Glover to Tyrone M. Glover Jr., 1243 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Friends of The Hartman Rock Garden LLC, 899 McCain Ave., Springfield; $0.

Iris Howard to Myra D. C. and Michael A. Howard Sr., 544 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; $0.

McPheron Group LLC to Ari Lennox Realty Group LLC, 533 W. Parkwood Ave., Springfield; $61,800.

Pinnia D. Hampton to Rudayus Hampton, 1927 Amanda St., Springfield; $0.

Darnell Stanford to Michael R. McChesney, 624 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $60,000.

Patrice L. Colvin to Infinite Return LLC, 727-729 W. North St., Springfield; $0.

Richard Raymond to Richard Raymond Jr., 1315 Skyline Lane, Springfield; $131,000.

Mi Gente Group LLC to Brandon Fisher and Alyssa Kidwell, 2440 Irwin Ave., Springfield; $131,000.

Donna J. Dixon to Heather N. and Adrian K. Craven III, 3006 E. High St., Springfield; $172,500.

Morty Rentals LLC to Haleigh M. Ashmore and Trynton G. Parker, 420 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $146,000.

Richard D. Bayliss to Richard D. Bayliss, trustee, 905 Allen Drive, Springfield; $0.

Laura A. Rucker to Tina Jones, 2726 Morton Drive, Springfield; $107,900.

Barbara G. Hart to Douglas J. Acton, 2730 Morton Drive, Springfield; $100,000.

HNH Properties LLC to Amy and Jesse W. Mitchem Sr., 2441 Beatrice St., Springfield; $125,000.

Wiley B. Perkins to Jeffrey B. Perkins, 413 N. Burnett Road, Springfield; $0.

Michael J. Hatfield to Pamela J. and Michael E. Tucker Jr., 2421 E. Home Road, Springfield; $195,000.

Margareth Bazin to Monticello Homes I LLC, 1761, 1763, 1765, 1767 Magnolia Blvd., Springfield; $27,500.

Karen A. Mellott to Equity Trust Company Custodian, 1516 Greenwood Ave., Springfield; $33,000.

JFT Property Group LLC to Alkyl Rental Group LLC, 1601-1603 Cypress St., Springfield; $0.

Sharon K. Adams to Tammi J. Adams, 1705 Rutland Ave., Springfield; $52,500.