Current cases:

23CV0420: Thomas A. Clifford v. Bureau of Workers Compensation, Navistar Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0421: PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Rachel Millett, Roby Millett, United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

23CV0422: Jake Morris, Stephanie Morris v. Clark County Board of Commissioners, notice of appeal/civil.

23CV0423: Collette Friessen, Donald Friessen v. Ann Anderson, Bruce Anderson, Michael Anderson, Natasha Anderson, John or Jane Doe(s) Owners/Keepers/Harborers, action for money.

23CV0424: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Kristy Cligrow, action for money.

23CV0425: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Cody L. Cornette, action for money.

23CV0426: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Julio Chavez, action for money.

23CV0427: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Takoya Wood, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Mary M. VanDusen, 77, of Springfield, retired and Raymond J. Freeze,. 78, of Mt. Pleasant, MI, retired.

Shawn P. Jones, 45, of Springfield, inspector and Tiffany L. Sands, 45, of Springfield, dental assistant.

Property transfers:

Park Hills Sentre LTD to Alejandro M. Valdez, 2136 Erie Ave., Springfield; $28,000.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Arlo Vegan, 215, 216, 220, 223-225 E. Pleasant St., Springfield; none.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Arlo Vegan, 419-431 524-526, 530, 534 Vine St., Springfield; none.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Arlo Vegan, 518 Spring St., Springfield; none.

Your At Home Rentals LLC to Garlind Properties LTD, 821-823 Elm St., Springfield; $90,000.

Our Homes Real Estate LLC to Brody E. and Kalie E. Burdette, 1327 Valley View Drive, Springfield; $169,000.