24CV0042: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of Cabana Series V Trust v. Clark County Treasurer, Heather A. Hickle, The City of Springfield, Ohio, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Heather A. Hickle a/k/a Heather Kickle, foreclosure.

24CV0043: River Valley Credit Union Inc. v. Stanley Arbogast, Stanley R. Arbogast, DECEASED, Stanley Roger Arbogast, Stanley R. Arbogast, SR, Clark County Treasurer, Lisa Reed, Unknown Spouse, Name Unknown, of Lisa Reed, foreclosure.

24CV0044: IH Credit Union, Inc v. Danielle M. Gwin, Madison R. Roberts, action for money.

24CV0045: Mukesh Datt v. John Logue, Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Stanley Electric U.S. Co., Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

24CV0046: Robert L. Freeman, JR v. Bud Antle, Inc., John Logue, Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

24CV0047: Hayley Rife v. Carolyn T. Barbarino, JOHN/JANE DOE, Progressive Insurance Company, personal injury.

Marriage licenses:

John R. Hull, 70, of Enon retired and Teresa L. Meyer, 63, of Cincinnati, office administrator.

Ora D. Briggs, 78, of Springfield, retired and Tina M. Bolger, 60, of Springfield, retired.

Vincent T. Schoepfer, 35, of Tremont City, restaurant worker and Michelle S. Corwin, 36, of Tremont City, customer service.

Brittney L. Holbrook, 24, of Springfield, scheduling coordinator and Tyler M. Gaus, 22, of New Carlisle, store support specialist.

Eric M. Huels, 36, of Springfield, project manager and Haley A. Ryder, 32, of Springfield, real estate agent.

Joshua F. E. Cosby, 36, of Springfield, machinist and Deanna M. Ulrich, 35, of Springfield, press operator.

Property transfers:

Huston M. Evans and Tammy A. Kushmaul to Nick Beebe, 2047 Harshman Blvd., Springfield; $160,000.

Tammy Kushmaul and Huston M. Evans to Timothy A. Woodard, 2041 Harshman Blvd., Springfield; $165,000.

Seed Time and Harvest Investments LLC to Cynthia A. and Dana Carter, 1754 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $179,000.

Michael and Jennifer F. Craven to Arianna N. Reynolds and Cade Jackson, 2206 Broadway St., Springfield; $141,000.

Norman R. and La Donna K. Lowe to Patrick and Melissa Tehan, 211-213 Snyder St., Springfield; $129,000.

Elizabeth A. Garland to David Garland, 1472 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

McPheron Group LLC to APNJ Properties LLC, 2045 S. Hadley Road, Springfield; $52,900.

James S. Williamson to John C. Lawson, 411 Cape Cod Drive, Springfield; $102,000.