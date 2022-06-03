Current cases:
22CV0229: MyCUmortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, David Chase Dean, foreclosure.
22CV0230: Citizens Bank NA v. Clark County Treasurer, Christopher R. Kelley, the unknown spouse if any of Christopher R. Kelley, foreclosure.
22CV0231: PNC Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, The City Of Springfield Ohio, Michael E. Richards, Jane Doe, foreclosure.
22CV0232: Frank Poling v. American Family Insurance, Dianna Wirgau, Tara Wirgau, action for money.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Bethany Mae Olderham, 24, of Springfield, nurse and Casey Carl Kronour, 25, of North Hampton, supply chain associate.