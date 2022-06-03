springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

22CV0229: MyCUmortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, David Chase Dean, foreclosure.

22CV0230: Citizens Bank NA v. Clark County Treasurer, Christopher R. Kelley, the unknown spouse if any of Christopher R. Kelley, foreclosure.

22CV0231: PNC Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, The City Of Springfield Ohio, Michael E. Richards, Jane Doe, foreclosure.

22CV0232: Frank Poling v. American Family Insurance, Dianna Wirgau, Tara Wirgau, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Bethany Mae Olderham, 24, of Springfield, nurse and Casey Carl Kronour, 25, of North Hampton, supply chain associate.

