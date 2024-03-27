24CV0172: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Advantage Experts Services, Clark County Treasurer, Andrew Lee Turner, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Andrew Lee Turner AKA Andrew L. Turner, Breann Wilson-Turner, foreclosure.

24CV0173: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2020-3 v. Clark County Treasurer, Cynthia R. Engle, Kevin P. Engle, PNC Bank fka National City Bank, Unknown Spouse of Cynthia R Engle, if any, Unknown Spouse of Kevin P Engle, if any, foreclosure.

24CV0174: Abdi Ali v. Unknown Spouse of Kevin P Engle, if any, Victory Express Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

24CV0175: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Charles M. Baugh, Clark County Treasurer, Tabatha A. Hall, State of Ohio Department of Taxation Collections Enforcement Section, foreclosure.

24CV0176: CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC v. CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Thomas W. McGregor AKA Thomas McGregor, if Any, Thomas W. McGregor, foreclosure.

24CV0177: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Stephany Fowler, Samantha VanHoose, action for money.

24CV0178: CWAM II LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, James W. Cleveland, Amanda Foulke, foreclosure.

24CV0179: Angela Dettwiller, David Grooms v. Allied Benefit Systems LLC, Chad Maynard, The Cincinatti Casualty Company, personal injury.

Marriage licenses:

Courteney M. Vandette, 28, of Springfield, employed and Leo L. Banks, 34, of Springfield, employed.

Christopher T. Cavallaro, 24, of Springfield, retail and Haley M. Godfrey, 23, of Springfield, tissue lab tech.

Becky A. Northrup, 37, of South Charleston, medical assistant and Timothy D. Northrup, 39, of South Charleston, general labor.

Sandra K. McDowell, 72, of Enon, retired teacher and Caroline J. Wanre, 75, of Enon, retired.

Property transfers:

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Eli W. and Kenneth D. Wicker, 411 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $0.

Park Hills Sentre LTD to Alejandro M. Valdez, 358 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $60,000.

Bryan W. Peterson to Jorge Gonzalez, 244-246 Chestnut Ave., Springfield; $80,000.

Simms Center Street Townes LTD to Virgil Wells, 11 Mill Run Place, Springfield; $317,300.

Simms Center Street Towns LTD to Afshan Ahmed, 5 Mill Run Place, Springfield; $296,800.

Quenten W. Tucker to Quenten W. and Lauren N. Tucker, 104 Dover Road, Springfield; $0.

David A. Folz, trustee to Bay Street Properties LLC, 1910 N. Fountain Blvd., Springfield; $240,000.

Richard A. Snyder and Donna K. Gaier to Richard A. and Donna K. Snyder, 1902 Pembrook Road, Springfield; $0.

Stone and Gracyn Nickerson to Shawna Cornell, 1717 Longview Drive, Springfield; $245,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Brian D. Ridgeway, 405 Warren Drive, Springfield; $169,900.