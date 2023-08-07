Current cases:

23CV0521: Discover Bank v. Azel L. Rafferty, breach of contract.

23CV0522: Stacy Hildo v. Ohio Department of Medicaid, Jessica McNamee, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Kaileigh R. Baugh, 24, of Springfield, substance abuse case manager and Nicolas A. Runyan, 23, of Springfield, electrician.

Crystal R. Blazer, 49, of Springfield and Jeremy L. Creachbaum, 41, of Springfield.

Maria J. Andrus, 24, of Springfield, business owner and Michael E. Schmid, 28, of South Vienna, farmer.

Kaleigh N. Oiler, 30, of Springfield, homemaker and Joshua J. Bowman, 27, of Springfield, torpe.

Hannah V. Johnson, 22, of South Charleston, inventory coordinator and Hayden D. Vasey, 20, of South Charleston, HVAC technician.

Property transfers:

Lois L. Gootee to Donald W. Halen Jr., 1768 Edwards Ave., Springfield; none.

Carol L. Payton to Valdez and Sons Renovations LLC, 1015 James St., Springfield; $10,000.

Sandra K. Koogler to Dontrae Martin, 1369 Columbus Ave., Springfield; none.

Darnell Stanford to K. R. S. Barbershop Corp, 371 Hensel Ave., Springfield; $10,000.

Adrian T. and Evelyn R. Berrien to John A. Blackburn, 131 Corlington Drive, Springfield; $85,000.

Tanya and Kent M. Miesse to Joshua D. and Lilith Schlabach, 2035 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $118,000.

Eugene and Marlyene A. Harrison to Marlyene A. Harrison, 335 Oakwood Place, Springfield; none.