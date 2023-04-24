23CV0262: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Clifford Slaughter, breach of contract.

23CV0263: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Jimmy Lindsay, Sr., breach of contract.

23CV0264: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Jessica Snively, breach of contract.

23CV0265: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Joseph Snipes, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Kellie Schissler, 32, of Springfield, financial controller and Michael Shaw, 31, of Springfield, owner of Mikey’s Pizza.

Haylea Clark, 22, of Springfield, case manager CCJFS and Mason Bageant, 23, of Springfield, firefighter.

Chelsea Coonrod, 30, of Springfield, para and Joshua Lunsford, 34, of Springfield, truck driver.

Property transfers:

Mary E. Weathers to Wells Fargo Bank NA Trustees, 712 Broadway St., Springfield; $26,700.

Jose A. Gonzalez to Juan Cucufate, 122-124 N. Shaffer St., Springfield; none.

Selyel LLC to SFL Properties LLC, 119 N. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; none.

Selyel LLC to SFL Properties LLC, 117 N. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; none.

Richard E. and Judith H. Smith to Rachel Wilson, trustee, 1828 Westwood Drive, Springfield; none.

Joyce and Charles Le Master to Joyce Le Master, 1126 W. First St., Springfield; none.

Cheryl L. Kocher and Richard W. Kocher Jr. to Cheryl L. Kocher and Richard W. Kocher Jr., 3147 Sherwood Park Drive, Springfield; none.

Jake E. and Lorraine Boyer to Lorraine Boyer, 3158 Meadow Wood Drive, Springfield; none.

Katherine Marie Miller to Corey Lee Green, 2217 Memorial Drive, Springfield; $123,000.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Garry and Amigo Jeune, 2301 Columbus Ave., Springfield; none.