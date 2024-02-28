23CV0253: MYCUMORTGAGE LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of John T Riechers, Jr., John T. Riechers, JR, United states of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development c/o U.S. Attorney General, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development c/o U.S. Attorney’s Office, foreclosure.

23CV0254: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Rhonda J. Prater, breach of contract.

23CV0255: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Doug Osborne, Connie Tackett, action for money.

23CV0256: PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. Heather N. Deam, Treasurer of Clark County Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse if any of Heather N. Deam, foreclosure.

23CV0258: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Robert Severs, breach of contract.

23CV0259: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Amy A. Henry, breach of contract.

23CV0260: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Tabitha Hoberty, breach of contract.

23CV0261: Mainer Finance LLC v. Carlene D. Rogers, breach of contract.

23CV0262: Mainer Finance LLC v. Clifford Slaughter, breach of contract.

23CV0263: Mainer Finance LLC v. Jimmy B. Lindsay, Sr., breach of contract.

23CV0264: Mainer Finance LLC v. Jessica L. Snively, breach of contract.

23CV0265: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Joseph Snipes, action for money.

23CV0266: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Chad E. Beegle, Tricia Freeman, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Michael E. Smith, 55, of Springfield, LMT and Craig E. Bundy, 47, of Springfield, Target.

Shaakira S. Bullock, 32, of Springfield, truck driver and Martina N. Coleman, 39, of Springfield, student.

Property transfers:

Sandra L. Downard to John R. Near, 2231, 2237 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $36,000.

706 S. Burnett Inc. to Rita Swain, 2050 N. Hadley Road, Springfield; $146,000.

Cindy J. Michael to Lamond D. Jones and Jennifer L. Dabe, 2414 Van Buren Ave., Springfield; $50,000.

Jerry A. and Diane D. Conklin to Paula L. Metcalf and Kyla R. Sanders, 246 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $152,000.

Elizabeth A. Davis to Mark and Crista Addis, 320 Gruen Drive, Springfield; $134,900.

Elwood Ogden to Jesse D. Ogden, 643 Feese Place, Springfield; $0.

Mindy K. Smith to Wayne Boilon, 2501 Leland Drive, Springfield; $100,000.

John W. Shy to Amy Shy, 2719 Elmore Drive, Springfield; $0.

Honeysuckle Homes LLC to Shawna M. Lollis, 2755 Morton Drive, Springfield; $80,000.

Kyle L. Greene to Christopher T. Wilson, 216 Belleaire Ave., Springfield; $150,000.

Thai Project LLC to Jefferson Glover, 2533 Tecumseh Ave., Springfield; $149,900.

Tommy Ellis to Toad Properties LLC, 2603 Roberts Ave., Springfield; $0.