Current cases:

23CV0532: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Rashawn J. Paris, breach of contract.

23CV0533: DSV SPV 1, LLC v. Clark County Treasure, Ohio Department of Taxation, Clifford Eugene Smith, Sr., Rebecca Ann Smith, Rebecca Anne Smith, Unknown Spouse of Clifford Eugene Smith, Sr., Unknown Spouse of Rebecca Ann Smith AKA Rebecca Anne Smith, Unknown Spouse of Rebecca Ann Smith AKA Rebecca Anne Smith, foreclosure.

23CV0534: David Ketcham v. Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, Inc., Honda of America Manufacturing, Inc., action for money.

23CV0535: T & M Pools & Spas Inc., v. Josh Sheline, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Sierra G. Canaday, 31, of Tremont City, STNA and Cory M. Bogan, 28, of Tremont City, arborist.

Codi R. Butler, 22, of Enon, unemployed and Hailee R. Oliver, 22, of Enon, receptionist.

Jessica L. Taylor, 35, of Enon, examiner and Brandon S. Snyder, 35, of Enon, mechanic.

Noah A. Bledsoe, 24, of Springfield, process engineer and Elaina M. Thomas, 23, of Springfield, registered nurse.

Taylor M. Bugglin, 31, of Springfield, grants development manager and Seth R. Flora, 27, of Springfield, small business owner.

Austin T. Schwierking, 22, of Springfield, press operator and Ashley R. Adkins, 23, of New Carlisle, engineering tech.

Robert M. Peyton, 22, of Springfield, actuarial analyst and Lilia L. Moorman, 22, of Cleveland, research assistant.

Bernard Debreus, 52, of Springfield, solar site worker and Rosiane N. Pierre, 38, of Springfield, N/A.

Property transfers:

Harmony Enterprises Inc. to Berner Properties LLC, 4785 E. National Road, Springfield; $1,750,000.

Deborah K. Gordon to Christopher Hazel, 5930 E. Pitchin Road, South Charleston; $80,000.

Karen K. Richards to Brian Harbage, trustee, 6254 Old Springfield Road, South Charleston; none.

Eyvonne K. Houston to Maurice B. Houston, 4127 Tree Line Ave., Springfield; none.

Duane R. and Rita A. Bland to Rita A. Bland, 2131 Willow Run Circle, Enon; none.