Morning fire heavily damages Bethel Twp. home
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

29 minutes ago

Property transfers:

Robert E. and Barbara C. Harrington to Barbara C. Harrington, 2489 N. Houston Pike, South Vienna; none.

Kevin S. Siebert to Michelle M. Jessup, 536 Trotwood St., Springfield; $247,500.

Sharon A. Moreno to Donald E. Deane, 3305 E. National Road, Springfield; $119,000.

Emerson and Glenna M. Bruce to Steven C. Bruce, 4230 E. National Road, Springfield; none.

Shana M. and Joseph J. Stubler to Shana M. Stubler, 222 Golden Gate Ave., Springfield; none.

Barbara F. Frey to Terri Bowermaster, 741 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; none.

Tonya McKim and Ann Rogers, trustees to Garlind Properties LTD, 892 Alta Road, Springfield; $180,000.

William T. and Carol A. Groeber to William T. Groeber, 2851 Caldwell St., Springfield; none.

Scott A. Meyer and Vicki J. Barch to Jennifer M. and Adam C. Yoder, 3127 Meyer Court, Springfield; $340,000.

William T. and Carol A. Groeber to William T. Groeber, 21 Derby Court, Springfield; none.

Kenneth E. Paaske to Vincent L. and Kathleen L. Robinson, 2810 Woodford Drive, Springfield; $14,000.

