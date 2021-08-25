springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Marriage licenses:

Shondria Nicole Miller, 28, of South Charleston, nurse and Levi David Wilson, 27, of London, farmer.

Kailee Renee Peck, 24, of Enon, stay-at-home mom and Timothy Ladon Lovering, 31, of Enon, heating and cooling.

Property transfers:

Carolyn A. and Merle T. Akers to Merle T. Akers, 2329 Cottingham Road North, Springfield; no fee

BGRS Relocation Inc., to Jason and Elizabeth Ramsuchit, 9432 Old Springfield Road, South Charleston; $380,000

Thomas D. Florence to James P. and Heather McFarland, 54 Williams St., South Charleston; $154,000

Guy and Geraldine Conley to Guy Conley, 235 Enon Road, Enon; no fee

Yin Fang Liu to McKee Investments LLC, 3739 Raymond Dr., Enon; $107,900

Deborah R. Dobyns and Terry L. Johnson to Deborah R. and Terry L. Johnson Trustees, 2550 Fairfield Pike, Springfield; no fee

Rebecca J. Sanders to Noel Obach, 1544 Crest Dr., Springfield; $225,000

June E. and Donald R. Allen to Donald R. Allen, 7286 Stine Road, Enon; no fee

Jerry Michael Watring to Amy L. Mock and James D. Gilmore, 3988 Arrowhead Trail, Enon; $138,000

Patty S. and Glenn Roger Pitts to Steven E. and Brenda J. Hart, 2123 Willow Run Cir., Enon; $219,000

Roger D. and Cindy M. Moulder to Thomas J. and Andrea L. Boland, 1009 Meadowlark Dr., Enon; $320,000

Robert J. Shanahan to Joy E. Infante and John M. Rogers, 1621 Biscayne Dr., Springfield; $177,100

Justin A. Foster to Elissa L. Quesenberry, 4566 Ridgewood Road West, Springfield; $144,900

Linda L. and Jody R. Finney to Linda L. Finney, 1312 Gardena Ct., Springfield; no fee

Smart Holdings LTD to Robert L. and Sharon K. Smart, Fields Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Rachel A. and William J. Monroe to Adam L. Miller, 67 E. Clark St., North Hampton; $185,000

