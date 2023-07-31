Current cases:

23CV0512: Progressive Northern Insurance Company v. Ray Reyes, Unique Freight Lines, Inc. c/o David Pardon, Statutory Agent, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Emily S. Dilgard, 29, of Springfield, physical therapist assistant and Larry S. Mullins, 32, of South Vienna, farming.

John F. Hill, Jr., 51, of Springfield, disability and Tonya S. Ray, 51, of Springfield, disability.

Debbie A. Coleman, 53, of Springfield, state employee and Fernando A. Romero, 42, of Springfield, mechanic.

Property transfers:

Dwight E. Reed Jr. to Shelly E. Yingst, 4602 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; none.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Todd L. Flannery, 1060 Spring Falls Ave., Springfield; $9,000.

Brenda L. and James E. Cochran, Jr. to Eugene and Flora Rohr, 1595 Parkridge Drive, Springfield; $116,700.

Park Terrace MHP LLC to Park Terrace MHP LLC, 3500 Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; none.

Duane J. Flora to Brian D. and Brooke Flora, 5100 New Carlisle-St. Paris Road, New Carlisle; none.

Brian and Duane Flora to Duane and Cheryl Flora, 5555 New Carlisle-St. Paris Road, New Carlisle; none.

Gary L. Myers to Gary L. and Tham H. Myers, 182 S. Main St., North Hampton; none.

Joyce A. Dyer to Jenna Beair, 740 Shrine Road, Springfield; $194,900.