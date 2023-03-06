Current cases:
23CV0146: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Successor by Merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, N.A. F/K/A Norwest Bank Minnesota, N.A., as Trustee for First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2004-FFH3 Asset-Backed Certificates 2004-FFH3 v. Citibank NA, Clark County Treasurer, Mark Hastings, Tina Hastings, Home City Federal Savings Bank of Springfield, IH Credit Union Inc., foreclosure.
23CV0147: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Tishia Daniel, Tishia L. Daniel, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Tishia L. Daniel, AKA Tishia Daniel if any, Midland Funding, LLC doing business in Ohio as Midland Funding DE LLC, Velocity Investments LLC dba Assignee of Onemain Financial, foreclosure.
23CV0148: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Andrea Rosales, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Andrea Rosales, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Jason Love, 25, of Knoxville, TN, teacher and Maria Rinaldi, 22, of Knoxville, TN, teacher.
Property transfers:
Carol L. Blain to Robert Duplessy, 718-720 Rubsam St., Springfield; $52,000.
City of Springfield to Cindy Vance, 704-706 Broadway Ave., Springfield; none.
Your At Home Rentals LLC to Garlind Properties LTD, 466-468 N. Light St., Springfield; $90,000.
Inez Miller to Tina M. Brown, 240 N. Shaffer St., Springfield; none.
Inez Miller to Tina M. Brown, 230 N. Shaffer St., Springfield; none.
Sidney Colin to Colson Realty LLC, 230-232 N. Light St., Springfield; none.
Robert I. Cunningham to Lori L. Wolcott, Trustee, 1406 Amherst Road, Springfield; $122,000.
Barry C. Wagner to Sisbro Homes LLC, 1621 Crestview Drive, Springfield; $96,000.
Cincinnati Capital Partners 457 LLC to Phoenix Properties Group LLC, 411 W. Harding Road, Springfield; none.