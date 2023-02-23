23CV0118: U.S. Bank National Association v. Georgia Ahrens, Clark County Treasurer, Georgia Detweiler, The City of Springfield, Ohio, an Ohio Municipal Corporation, Unknown Spouse, if any, of George Ahrens FKA Georgia Detweiler, Name Unknown, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Billy Mackenson, 41, of Springfield, professor and Nancy Symbert, 32, of Springfield, cosemtology.

Maria Ochoa, 34, of New Carlisle and Jose Barriga, 43, of New Carlisle.

Kyle Van Hoose, 24, of Springfield, crew member and Madison Hutchinson, 22, of Springfield, N/A.