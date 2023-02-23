Current cases:
23CV0114: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio INC v. Lory Brewer, breach of contract.
23CV0115: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. James Stiles, Sheri Stiles, breach of contact.
23CV0116: HTCI Holding, Inc. v. HTCI Co., Pro-Filer Performance Products, Inc, breach of contact.
23CV0117: Amber Ferguson v. Future Plan, LLC, Home Instead Senior Care, John Logue, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
23CV0118: U.S. Bank National Association v. Georgia Ahrens, Clark County Treasurer, Georgia Detweiler, The City of Springfield, Ohio, an Ohio Municipal Corporation, Unknown Spouse, if any, of George Ahrens FKA Georgia Detweiler, Name Unknown, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Billy Mackenson, 41, of Springfield, professor and Nancy Symbert, 32, of Springfield, cosemtology.
Maria Ochoa, 34, of New Carlisle and Jose Barriga, 43, of New Carlisle.
Kyle Van Hoose, 24, of Springfield, crew member and Madison Hutchinson, 22, of Springfield, N/A.