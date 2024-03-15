24CV0077: U.S. Bank National Association v. CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, Ohio Housing Finance Agency, Gary R. Shope, Sydney Lynn Shope, foreclosure.

24CV0078: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, Seth N. Curtis, Unknown Spouse if Any of Seth N. Curtis, foreclosure.

24CV0079: Robert A. Vlcek v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, DNR- Division of Parks and Watercraft, bureau of workers comp appeal.

24CV0081: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. John M. Crawford, action for money.

24CV0082: Joan Tackett v. Anthem Bluecross Blueshield, Donna Dean, personal injury.

24CV0083: Ally Financial Inc. v. Jared R. Smith, breach of contract.

24CV0084: Discover Bank v. William D. Saunders, action for money.

24CV0085: A New York Banking Corporation, The Bank of New York, The Bank of New York Mellon v. CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, Christian P. Cooper, Michael Cooper, II, Theresa J. Cooper, Renovate Opco Trust, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, United States of America, Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Christian P. Cooper, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Michael Cooper II, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Theresa J. Cooper, foreclosure.

24CV0086: Richard T. Calhoun v. John Logue, ADMINISTRATOR, Topre America Corporation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

24CV0087: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Marguerite R. Hart, action for money.

24CV0088: IH Credit Union Inc., International Harvester Employee Credit Union Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Jan Doe, name unknown, unknown spouse, if any, of Edward W. Smith, Edward W. Smith, promissory note.

Marriage licenses:

Mathieu Obel, 30, of Springfield and Fabienne Valeris, 27, of Springfield.

Rheeme G. Zayed, 27, of Ontario, NY, registered nurse and Oren T. Jones, 26, of Andrews, NC, sales and system design.

Kayla M. Asher, 25, of Springfield, DSP and Hayden N. Simmons, 23, of Springfield, handyman.

Property transfers:

Bryan K. Lough to Elizabeth E. Roark, 1819 Prospect St., Springfield; $18,800.

Mental Health Services For Clark County to Danielle Smith, 1835 Miracle Mile Road, Springfield; $350,000.

Patrick and Debra Decker to Francis and Cynthis Catanzaro, 1240 Apollo Ave., Springfield; $255,000.

Louis H. and Pota L. Linardos to Pota L. Linardos,1601 E. Home Road, Springfield; $0.

Louis H. and Pota L. Linardos to Pota L. Linardos, 2147 Trails End, Springfield; $0.

George and Crystal Giannaris to Mt. Olympus LLC, 1320-1322 Cedarview Drive E., Springfield; $70,000.

Micah Peterson and Carlyne Orr to Carlyn Orr.1408 Woodward Ave., Springfield; $0.

Melissa L. Pennington to Treto Holdings LLC, 1907 Erie Ave., Springfield; $50,000.

Richard and Amanda R. Payne to Jennifer T. McClure, 2201 Superior Ave., Springfield; $125,000.

Kenyon Holdings LLC to H & E Klein Investments LLC, 1002-1004 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $109,000.