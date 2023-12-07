BreakingNews
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

23CV0801: DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. v. Beneficial Mortgage Co. of Ohio, Diane K. Brown, City of Springfield Ohio, Clark County Treasurer, Diane K. Forst, Unknown Spouse of Diane K. Forst aka Diane Kay Forst aka Diane K. Brown, Unknown Successors and Assignees of Beneficial Financial I Inc. Successor by Merger to Beneficial Ohio Inc., foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Vest El LLC to JSK Aryanya LLC, 1108 Vester Ave., Springfield; $732,700.

Sharol Tilgner to Xavier D. Feltner, 2664 Home Orchard Drive, Springfield; $164,000.

John T. and Joann Harman to John T. Harman, 1001 Robin Road; $0.

Ronnie E. and Ashley R. Lemen to Joaquin A. and Megan E. Llado, 2750 Wellsford Lane, Springfield; $345,000.

Douglas T. and Heidi M. Short to Christpher and Kylie Geisel, 1425 Ronald Road, Springfield; $200,000.

Stephen F. Dunham, trustee to Manuel L. Ramirez, 1221 Vester Ave., Springfield; $80,000.

Pamela K. and Oran R. Sine, Jr. to Pamela K. Sine, 734 Grandview Drive, Springfield; $0.

