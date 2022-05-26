BreakingNews
Springfield Children’s Memorial site of vandalism again
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
44 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0217: Trinity Financial Services LLC v. Lisa A. Chaffin, Clark County Treasurer, Security National Bank, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Trinity Financial Services LLC, foreclosure.

22CV0218: Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Ohio Department Of Medicaid, Teresa Henry, Stephen Ault, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Alexus Marie Shinn, 26, of Springfield, self-employed and Enocensio Martinez Basquez, 36, of Springfield, self-employed.

Kayla Nicole Walls, 25, of Grinnell, Iowa, safety director and Ryan Stanley Goddard, 26, of Marshalltown, Iowa, field sales representative.

Michael Scott Dekker, 32, of Enon, military and Cassandra Jane Raby, 31, of Dayton, teacher.

Colin Michael Kelley, 25, of New Carlisle, group leader and Olivia Brooke Reed, 25, of New Carlisle, line cook.

Kiley Nicole Martin, 20, of Springfield, assembly worker and Cameron James Nick, 20, of Springfield, dairy manager.

Yeimi Ariel Bonilla, 26, of Springfield, forklift driver and Jennifer Hernandex Lopez, 25, of Springfield, stay-at-home mom.

In Other News
1
Springfield police investigating shooting on James Street
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Springfield Children’s Memorial site of vandalism again
4
WORTH THE DRIVE: Shark Summer returns to Newport Aquarium
5
East Possum Road, Selma Pike intersection to close for roundabout...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top