Marriage licenses:

James E. Neidhart, 63, of Springfield, semi retired consultant to Nelphia B. Villegas, 66, of Springfield, retired nurse.

Nina R. Hoagland, 28, of New Carlisle, NP and Jacob K. Bocock, 29, of New Carlisle, machinist.

Adisson N. Blevins, 22, of New Carlisle, financial coach and Karter M. Peck, 22, of New Carlisle, maintenance worker.

Sienna M. Powell, 27, of Springfield, hair stylist and Cody W. Sharp, 32, of Springfield, Honda.

Property transfers:

Clarinda B. Jackson to Gaylon Jackson Sr., 1807 S. Yellow Springfield St., Springfield; none.

Keanu M. Tyler to Elizabeth J. Roark, 532 Portage Path, Springfield; none.

J. A. Butterfield LLC to Del 18 Investments LLC, 1351 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $50,000.

High Cap LLC to The Endurance Group LLC, 1104 Rosedale Ave., Springfield; $147,500.

Donald E. Sherrock to Richard Becraft, 1301 Albemarle Road, Springfield; $29,900.

Donald E. Sherrock to Richard Becraft, 1303 Beverly Ave., Springfield; $29,900.

Andrea E. Guevara to Demi Rizo, 1101 Hillcrest Ave., Springfield; $99,000.

Alice M. Cornell to Russell E. Cornell (Linda M. Frantz Le), 1411 Darwin Ave., Springfield; none.

George D. Combs to Bayshore Corporation Enterprises LLC, 1112, 1113 Hillcrest Ave., Springfield; $64,700.

Christopher R. Godwin to Fab Five Property Group LL, 135-135 ½ N. Western Ave., Springfield; $20,000.